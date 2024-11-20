‘Direct Clashes’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 411

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades fighters engaged in direct clashes with Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the center of Beit Lahia.

According to a statement issued through their Telegram Channel, the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank and an Israeli armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Aslan area near Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

Additionally, their fighters reportedly engaged in direct clashes with Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the center of Beit Lahia.

The Israeli army announced that one soldier was killed in Gaza during these confrontations.

In coordination with the Martyr Omar Al-Qassim Forces, the Al-Quds Brigades announced the launch on mortar attacks on Israeli positions in Jabaliya camp and along the Netzarim axis.

For its part, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced that it carried out extensive operations in South Lebanon.

At dawn, attack drones reportedly targeted a logistics base of the Israeli 146th Division near Sheikh Danoun and the Shraga base, home to the Golani Brigade command. Both strikes reportedly achieved accurate hits. Rockets bombarded Safad, Khiam, and multiple Israeli gathering points, including the Shraga base, which was struck repeatedly.

ISRAELI ARMY: 18 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours, 10 in Lebanon and 8 in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/2iktKuoKIJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 20, 2024

Later in the day, Hezbollah announced that its forces engaged advancing Israeli troops on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, destroying a tank and causing significant casualties. They also said that intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile near Jebsheet, forcing it to retreat.

Further attacks included strikes on Israeli forces in settlements like Shtula, Avivim, and Kfar Vradim, as well as at key military sites near Ramia and Maroun al-Ras. Israel confirmed the killed of at least five soldiers in South Lebanon following these engagements.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank and an Israeli armored personnel carrier with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Aslan area west of Beit Lahia city, northern Gaza Strip.

“Watch: Al-Qassam fighters clash with enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axis of penetration in the middle of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters, in cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qassim Forces, bombing enemy gatherings in Jabalia camp and the Netzarim axis with mortar shells”.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen bombing, in cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qassim Forces, Israeli gatherings in Jabaliya camp and the Netzarim axis with mortar shells. pic.twitter.com/zjgqYoWrxN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 20, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:15 AM today, Wednesday 20-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Marj site (near Wadi Hounin) opposite Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted:

“- a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Shamaa, with artillery shells.

“- a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Jal al-Deir site opposite the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched aerial attacks with squadrons of attack drones:

“At 6:10 AM on Wednesday 20-11-2024 on a logistics base of the 146th Division in the Israeli enemy army (north of the town of Sheikh Danoun) east of the city of Nahariyya, hitting their targets accurately.

Qassem said that Hezbollah faced two battles, the first to support Gaza and the second to repel the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.https://t.co/ezynFI8LKN pic.twitter.com/WmGiQPf3EU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 20, 2024

“At 6:15 AM on Wednesday 20-11-2024 on the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance:

“- At 12:00 PM on Wednesday 20-11-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“- At 1:00 PM on Wednesday 20-11-2024 targeted Israeli enemy gatherings south of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Wednesday 20-11-2024 targeted Israeli enemy gatherings south of Khiam with a rocket barrage for the second time.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones at 6:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday 11-19-2024, on the Ayelet base (a newly established command headquarters for the 91st Division) west of the Ayelet HaShahar settlement and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with rocket barrages:

“- The Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the second time, at 4:32 pm on Wednesday, 20-11-2024.

“Gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers:

“- The Avivim settlement at 4:45 PM on Wednesday, 20-11-2024

“- The Al-Amra Gate, south of the city of Khiam at 5:15 PM on Wednesday, 20-11-2024

“- South of Khiam at 5:15 PM on Wednesday, 20-11-2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted:

“- The Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the third time, with a barrage of rockets, at 4:32 pm on Wednesday, 20-11-2024.

“- A gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Kfar Vradim settlement with a rocket barrage, at 05:15 pm today, Wednesday 20-11-2024.

Hezbollah released detailed video footage of its operation targeting the Israeli Shraga military base, located near Nahariya and Akka in northern occupied #Palestine. The footage reveals a coordinated strike involving kamikaze drones and rockets, targeting the administrative… pic.twitter.com/kJAX1Ov0t7 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 20, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Yiftah barracks, with a rocket barrage, at 5:30 pm today, Wednesday 20-11-2024.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:20 pm today, Wednesday 20-11-2024, confronted an attempt by an Israeli force to advance on the western outskirts of the town of Tayr Harfa, with machine guns, and inflicted casualties. The fighters also targeted an Israeli tank that was accompanying the advancing force, with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction and burning with those inside.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the skies of the town of Jebsheet with a surface-to-air missile, and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace, on Wednesday, 20-11-2024, at 04:30 pm.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am on Wednesday 20-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces with a rocket barrage:

“- In the Shtula settlement.

“- At the Ramia border site.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)