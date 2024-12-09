‘Difficult Incidents’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 430

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has admitted that seven of its soldiers were killed and a number of others were wounded, in a series of ‘difficult incidents’ that took place in Gaza and south Lebanon today.

The Gaza Resistance remains relentless, conveying a daily message to the Israeli army, that it will never find peace in Gaza.

This message was communicated today, particularly in the Jabaliya refugee camp where a large number of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded when they came under attack by Palestinian Resistance fighters.

The Israeli army admitted that three soldiers were killed and 12 others were wounded in the Jabaliya attack.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the Israeli casualties belonged to the Givati Brigade, adding that ten Palestinian fighters had attacked an army force using rockets and automatic weapons.

News reports indicate that the soldiers were on a truck that was loaded with explosives and that the truck exploded after it was targeted by the Palestinian fighters.

Palestinian sources, judging by the number of helicopters that evacuated the dead and wounded, suggest that the number of Israeli casualties is significantly higher.

Also in Gaza, joint operations between Al-Quds Brigades, Al-Qassam Brigades, and other resistance groups continued. One joint operation targeted the command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis, which separates northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, four Israeli soldiers were killed when they walked into a minefield along the border near Ras al-Naqoura, in south Lebanon.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the four were killed when a tunnel, allegedly belonging to Hezbollah, exploded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)