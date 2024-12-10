Nearly 300 Israeli Airstrikes on Syria – Israeli Tanks Close in on Damascus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military has reportedly taken full control of the Golan region, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Israeli media outlets reported that in less than two days, nearly 300 raids targeted Syria, with claims that the Israeli Air Force is approaching the complete destruction of the Syrian Air Force.

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces continued their attacks against Syria, focusing on the country’s military capabilities.

According to the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen, the city of Salamiyah in the eastern countryside of Hama came under Israeli strikes.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the Shayrat airbase in the Homs countryside, while military installations in the northern region of the Raqqa governorate were also hit.

AL-MAYADEEN: We are facing the most dangerous Israeli ground invasion in Syria, with Israeli forces stationed in the Quneitra Governorate building. pic.twitter.com/NHsmPOsomF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 10, 2024

Al-Mayadeen noted that approximately 250 Israeli raids have targeted military installations across Syria so far.

The Israeli forces continued to destroy Syria’s military capabilities, accompanied by a blatant ground assault on Syrian territories.

The Israeli military has reportedly taken full control of the Golan region, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon. Additionally, an eastward advance led to the occupation of the buffer zone in the area.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Israeli tanks have advanced beyond the town of Qunaitra and are now positioned on the outskirts of Damascus’ countryside.

Israeli tanks seen in South western Daraa province of Syria. Israeli has invaded Syrian territory. pic.twitter.com/dgSoIklSqH — Furqan Bharwana (@pain___killer) December 9, 2024

Citing local sources, the Lebanese paper also reported that Israeli tanks are stationed approximately 3 kilometers from the city of Qatna in the capital’s countryside, around 20 kilometers from Damascus.

Furthermore, Israeli forces have occupied several towns and villages, including Aarna, Baqa’sm, al-Reemeh, Hinah, Qal’a, Jandal, al-Husseiniyah, Jita, and al-Khashab in the southern Damascus countryside.

This development follows armed groups seizing control of Syrian cities and the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)