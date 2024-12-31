LIVE BLOG: More Missiles from Yemen | Rainwater Floods Tents in Gaza – Day 452

Tents in Gaza are flooded by rainwater. (Photo: Moustafa Hammouda, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Yemeni movement Ansarallah announced they carried out two military operations, targeting a power station and the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. 

The Gaza Civil Defense received many distress calls from displaced citizens whose tents and destroyed homes were flooded by rainwater.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Dec 31, 4:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Rainwater flooded 100 tents in Khan Yunis - UNRWA

UNRWA: Rainwater flooded more than 100 tents in Khan Yunis, noting that 500 families living on the coast of Gaza are suffering from difficult conditions.

Floods, Freezing Temperatures – Gaza’s Displaced Face Dire Conditions

Tue, Dec 31, 4:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Demands in Israeli Government to Dismiss Ben-Gvir

ISRAEL HAYOM: Voices in the government coalition are rising, calling for the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, against the backdrop of the Knesset voting crisis.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

New Raids on Sanaa

YEMENI MEDIA: Ten raids targeted the Al-Ardi complex and the 22nd May complex in the center of the capital, Sana’a.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Shin Bet Claims Responsibility for Al-Arouri's Assassination

KAN: The Israeli Shin Bet officially claimed responsibility for the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Rockets Fired from Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, noting that one of them was intercepted, while the other fell in an open area.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel to Transfer Nahal Brigade from Rafah to Beit Hanoun

ISRAELI ARMY: The Nahal Brigade forces had completed their combat operations in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and would move to Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

136 Israeli Raids on Gaza Hospitals - UN

UNITED NATIONS: We documented at least 136 airstrikes on approximately 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Amnesty Calls for Release of Dr. Abu Safiya

AL-JAZEERA: Amnesty International has expressed grave concern about the situation of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safia, who has been detained by Israeli forces for days.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Lost 6% of Population in 2024

PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS: The population of Gaza decreased by 6% by the end of 2024, due to the continuation of the Israeli war of extermination on the Strip.

‘Do You Hear Our Cries?’ – Struggle for Survival in a Gaza Winter

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

PPC: 8,000 Palestinians Detained in One Year

PPC:

The Israeli occupation arrested more than 8 thousand Palestinians during this year.

The Israeli occupation renewed the administrative detention of 10,000 Palestinian detainees.

Tue, Dec 31, 3:04 PM (Palestine Time)

UNREA: 258 Staffers Killed in Gaza

UNRWA:

258 UNRWA staff have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

About 650 incidents have been recorded against the agency’s buildings and facilities since the beginning of the war.

At least 745 people have been killed in our shelters while seeking UN protection.

 

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Tents Flooded by Rainwater

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Since yesterday, we have been receiving many distress calls from displaced citizens whose tents and destroyed homes were flooded by rainwater.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz: Netanyahu More Interested in Government's Survival than Returning Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of giving more importance to the survival and continuation of his government than returning the captives.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Israelis Injured while Fleeing Yemeni Missiles

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICES: The Israeli ambulance service said that its crews dealt with two injuries, one of which was a traffic accident caused by the panic that struck the Israelis as they ran to shelters.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Gza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Nir Am, north of the Gaza envelope, due to fears of rockets being fired from the Strip.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: We Targeted Ben Gurion, Powe Station

YAHYA SAREE: We carried out two military operations targeting Ben Gurion Airport and a power station.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Fierce Clashes in Beit Hanoun

PIC: fierce clashes are currently taking place in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces.

A Day of Retaliation in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 451

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: No Guarantee of Returning Prisoners Alive

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the families of Israelis held in the Gaza Strip that he could not guarantee the return of any captive alive from the Strip.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Over 13,000 Israeli Soldiers in Rehabilitation Department

KAN: More than 13,500 Israeli wounded have been registered in the ministry’s rehabilitation department since October 7.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

800 Children Killed in Gaza before Reaching First Year

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: More than 800 children were martyred during the war before they reached their first year.

Canadian Media Prioritizes ‘Antisemitism’ over Freezing Gaza Babies

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Security Forces Shoot at Electricity Transformers in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The PA security forces opened fire on electricity transformers in Jenin camp hours after they were repaired.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: Our Operations Will Continue until Aggression on Gaza Stops

ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL: Operations are continuing and escalating until the aggression on Gaza stops.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Concerned about Hamas' 'Guerrilla Warfare'

MAARIV: Concern in the army over Hamas’ application of “guerrilla warfare” tactics used during the fighting in southern Lebanon.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Traffic Accident Due to Yemeni Shelling in Beersheba

ISRAELI MEDIA: Injuries occurred in a traffic accident in Beersheba due to panic after sirens were activated, as a result of the Yemeni missile attack.

Tue, Dec 31, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gurion Airport Halts Operations

ISRAELI MEDIA: Operations were halted at Ben Gurion Airport and aircraft were diverted away from it after two missiles were fired from Yemen.

