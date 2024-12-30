A Day of Retaliation in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 451

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As soon as the Israeli military set up a new post in Jabaliya, the Resistance responded swiftly and decisively.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Monday that its fighters successfully carried out a complex operation targeting a newly established Israeli military post in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to a statement released by the group, the operation resulted in the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank, killing and wounding its crew. Al-Qassam also reported targeting an Israeli military jeep carrying several soldiers with grenades, resulting in further casualties.

In a separate operation, the Brigades stated that its fighters destroyed an Israeli troop carrier in Beit Hanoun, located northeast of Gaza, using a Yassin 105 shell. The attack reportedly killed and wounded the vehicle’s crew.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that over the past two days, its fighters launched missile strikes against Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem, Sderot, and the Gaza Envelope region.

⚡️ Al-Qassam Brigades: Footage of sniping a Zionist soldier in the “Tawam” area, north of Gaza City, Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GQNXhZR6k4 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) December 19, 2024

In a statement released on Monday, the group explained that the strikes were a response to “the crimes of the Israeli enemy against the Palestinian people and the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that they had resumed communication with their rocket force in northern Gaza, which carried out the missile strikes.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroys a Zionist troop carrier with a Yassin 105 shell, killing and wounding its crew in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. “Our fighters were able, in a complex operation, to storm a newly established military point established by the occupation army in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip and killed 5 soldiers at point-blank range. “Our fighters burned a Zionist Merkava tank and its crew during the operation, and targeted a military jeep with a number of soldiers inside with hand grenades, killing and wounding them.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed the Nir Am settlement with a barrage of rockets near a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles north of the Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)