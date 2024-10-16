LIVE BLOG: Nabatieh Mayor Killed | Iran Warns against Escalation | ‘Catastrophic Situation’ in Gaza – Day 376

The mayor of Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, was killed along with several members of the municipality, in one of the Israeli raids that targeted the city on Wednesday.
In a call with his French counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against any Israeli escalation in the region, stressing the necessity of stopping the aggression on Lebanon and Gaza.
Hussam Abu Safiya, the Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital said that hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation, and called for the opening of safe corridors to save the lives of patients in the area.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Lazzarini: 200 UNRWA Staff Workers Killed in Gaza
The situation in Gaza is dire for aid workers and the Strip has become uninhabitable.
200 of our employees were killed in Gaza and our infrastructure was severely damaged.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 42,409 Palestinians have been killed, and 99.153 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
One Killed in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment near the Sofa area, east of Rafah city.
Iran: Don't Test Our Military Power
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN:
The Foreign Minister’s visits to the countries of the region come within the framework of our efforts to achieve peace.
We will not compromise in defending our security and interests, and no one should test our military strength.
Lebanon Files Complaint against Israel at UNSC
LEBANESE FOREIGN MINISTER:
We have filed a new complaint to the Security Council regarding the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
The complaint condemns Israel’s violation of the country’s sovereignty and its targeting of the army, paramedics and civilians.
Iran Warns against Israeli Escalation
IRANIAN FM ARAQCHI (in a call with French FM):
We warn against any new escalation in the region.
We stress the necessity of stopping Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
International community must work to remove obstacles to delivering humanitarian aid.
Fire Belt on Nabatieh
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli forces are implementing a fire belt on the city of Nabatieh.
Mayor of Nabatieh Killed in Israeli Raid
AFP: The mayor of Nabatieh was killed in one of the Israeli raids that targeted the city today, Wednesday.
Hospitals in Northern Gaza are in 'Catastrophic Situation'
DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Al Jazeera that hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation, and called for the opening of safe corridors to save the lives of patients in the area.
Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the city of Nabatieh and the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon.
