LIVE BLOG: US-British Raids on Yemen | Jabaliya under Fire | Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers – Day 377

The United States used B2 Spirit bombers for the first time to bomb the areas of Kahlan and Al-Ela, east of Saada city, in Yemen.
Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens near the Six Martyrs Junction in Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.
Hezbollah said it bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Sadana area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
New Massacre in Jabaliya School
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): At least 17 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Abu Hussein School, which houses displaced people in Jabalia camp.
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): At least 17 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Abu Hussein School, which houses displaced people in Jabalia camp. pic.twitter.com/sZfFl4hJW7
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Sirens Sound in Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/v3a2as2kOQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Araghchi, Sisi Urge Ceaseifire
During a meeting in Cairo, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi stressed the need to stop the attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Metulla
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Metulla, in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Bombs 'Vital Target'
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Today, we attacked a vital target in the south of our occupied territories with drones.
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Today, we attacked a vital target in southern Israel with drones. pic.twitter.com/54aahRyNfn
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Ansarallah: US Aggression on Yemen Will Not Pass without Response
ANSARALLAH POLITICAL BUREAU:
The US aggression on the capital Sana’a and Saada Governorate will not pass without a response.
The aggressive American raids will not deter Yemen from continuing its support and assistance to Gaza and Lebanon.
Ten Rockets from Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Misgav Am in the eastern sector of the border.
Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Misgav Am in the eastern sector of the border.
📹 Kiryat Shmona pic.twitter.com/tPMn0iIFeH
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Two Killed in Al-Jalaa Street
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others injured as a result of shelling that targeted a group of citizens on Al-Jalaa Street in the center of Gaza City.
Hezbollah Bombs Gathering of Israeli Soldiers
HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the gate of the Misgav Am settlement.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Bombs Schools Sheltering Displaced People in Deir Al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment in front of the gate of a school housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
🚨 At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured due to the Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/wdL2b9aAKj
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Palestinian Journalist Enters a Coma
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian photographer Fadi Al Wahidi has fallen into a coma after his health deteriorated and the occupation has not allowed him to leave for treatment yet.
Beit Lahia Municipality: Israel Besieges the North to Force Residents to Flee
BEIT LAHIA MAYOR ALAA AL-ATTAR:
Israel is besieging areas in northern Gaza and preventing the entry of food and medicine with the aim of forcing residents to flee.
Israel prevents the entry of potable water and diesel into northern Gaza, which increases the suffering of the population, noting that there is no fuel to operate hospitals, ambulances and water pumping stations.
The mayor of Beit Lahia said that Israel is besieging areas in northern Gaza and preventing the entry of food and medicine with the aim of forcing residents to flee. pic.twitter.com/eh16KyNh75
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Israel Issues Evacuation Orders
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army called on residents of an area in the town of Al-Safri in the Lebanese Bekaa and the Al-Hawsh area in the city of Tyre to evacuate immediately and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 500 meters.
Lapid: Bomb Iran's Oil Facilities
YAIR LAPID: Israel’s security concept dictates that the wars we fight must be short. The correct response to Iran’s missile attacks is to attack its oil facilities.
Palestinian Woman Killed in Jenin
PRCS: A woman was killed by the occupation army’s bullets in the town of Faqqu’a in the Jenin district, north of the West Bank
Borrell: Israel Attacks UN on All Fronts
EU BORRELL:
The United Nations is under attack from Israel on all fronts.
I hope the Council of the Union will condemn the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL.
What is happening in the Middle East is a catastrophe and a major humanitarian crisis.
Germany Insists Israel's Acquisition of Weapons is Self-Defense
REUTERS (citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz): Israel’s acquisition of weapons and military equipment is part of its ability to defend itself.
‘More Weapons’ – Germany to Continue Delivery of Arms to Israel
Disaster Facing Newborns in Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned of a real disaster facing newborns in Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of the occupation’s siege of the northern Gaza Strip for the 13th day.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned of a real disaster facing newborns in Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of the occupation’s siege of the northern Gaza Strip for the 13th day. pic.twitter.com/WwAxTOnPGi
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Palestinian Woman Injured in Jenin
PRCS: A woman was critically injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the village of Faqqu’a in the Jenin district, north of the West Bank.
Six Bodies Recovered in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of six Palestinians were recovered following a previous bombing in the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Washington Post Confirms: Israel Fired on Aid Convoys in Gaza
WASHINGTON POST (citing UN officials): Israeli forces fired on aid convoys to northern Gaza 4 times in 3 months. UN officials added that Israeli forces detained a polio response convoy on September 9.
Israel Strikes Aid Convoy Organized by Anera – Four Palestinians Killed
Israeli Air Force Not Developed to Confront Drones
WALLA (citing Israeli senior reserve officer): The Israeli Air Force has not developed a force commensurate with the widespread drone threat in the north.
Injured in Israeli Shelling in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: People were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens near the Six Martyrs Junction in Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.
IRGC: We Will Hit Israel painfully if It Attacks Our Targets
IRGC COMMANDER:
The enemy made a mistake in targeting resistance leaders, and thought that we would not respond.
We assure the enemy that Operation “True Promise 2” was just a warning.
We assure the enemy that we will strike him painfully if he attacks our targets.
If the enemy targets our lands, we will target his lands, and he knows that we fulfill what we say.
We know the enemy’s weaknesses, and he knows it well.
Our enemies are suffering losses because of their miscalculations.
IRGC: We Will Hit Israel painfully if It Attacks Our Targets pic.twitter.com/VJUizqmgq7
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers in Sheeba Farms
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Sadana area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.
Israel Bombs Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army shelled the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with artillery.
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army shelled the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with artillery. pic.twitter.com/2bFWtoMinK
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Rockets Fired from Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: Five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee in the last salvo.
Three Lebanese Killed in Israeli Raid
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were killed in an Israeli raid yesterday on the town of Tayr Debba in the south of the country.
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa, Acre and large areas of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa, Acre and large areas of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/SJMLcjJAoN
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 17, 2024
Israeli Raid on Hanin, Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid on the town of Hanin in southern Lebanon.
Ansarallah: America Will Pay a Price
ANSARALLAH: The deputy head of the media authority of the Ansarallah group said that the United States will pay the price for its aggression, stressing that its position with Gaza and Lebanon will not budge.
Be the first to comment