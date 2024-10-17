LIVE BLOG: US-British Raids on Yemen | Jabaliya under Fire | Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers – Day 377

IRGC COMMANDER:

The enemy made a mistake in targeting resistance leaders, and thought that we would not respond.

We assure the enemy that Operation “True Promise 2” was just a warning.

We assure the enemy that we will strike him painfully if he attacks our targets.

If the enemy targets our lands, we will target his lands, and he knows that we fulfill what we say.

We know the enemy’s weaknesses, and he knows it well.

Our enemies are suffering losses because of their miscalculations.