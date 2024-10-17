LIVE BLOG: US-British Raids on Yemen | Jabaliya under Fire | Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers – Day 377

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The United States used B2 Spirit bombers for the first time to bomb the areas of Kahlan and Al-Ela, east of Saada city, in Yemen.

Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens near the Six Martyrs Junction in Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.

Hezbollah said it bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Sadana area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

New Massacre in Jabaliya School

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): At least 17 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Abu Hussein School, which houses displaced people in Jabalia camp.

 

 

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Israel

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi, Sisi Urge Ceaseifire

During a meeting in Cairo, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi stressed the need to stop the attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Metulla

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Metulla, in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Bombs 'Vital Target'

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Today, we attacked a vital target in the south of our occupied territories with drones.

 

Thu, Oct 17, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: US Aggression on Yemen Will Not Pass without Response

ANSARALLAH POLITICAL BUREAU:

The US aggression on the capital Sana’a and Saada Governorate will not pass without a response.

The aggressive American raids will not deter Yemen from continuing its support and assistance to Gaza and Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Ten Rockets from Lebanon

CHANNEL 12: Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Misgav Am in the eastern sector of the border.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Al-Jalaa Street

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others injured as a result of shelling that targeted a group of citizens on Al-Jalaa Street in the center of Gaza City.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Gathering of Israeli Soldiers

HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the gate of the Misgav Am settlement.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Schools Sheltering Displaced People in Deir Al-Balah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment in front of the gate of a school housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Journalist Enters a Coma

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian photographer Fadi Al Wahidi has fallen into a coma after his health deteriorated and the occupation has not allowed him to leave for treatment yet.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Beit Lahia Municipality: Israel Besieges the North to Force Residents to Flee

BEIT LAHIA MAYOR ALAA AL-ATTAR:

Israel is besieging areas in northern Gaza and preventing the entry of food and medicine with the aim of forcing residents to flee.

Israel prevents the entry of potable water and diesel into northern Gaza, which increases the suffering of the population, noting that there is no fuel to operate hospitals, ambulances and water pumping stations.

Thu, Oct 17, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Issues Evacuation Orders

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army called on residents of an area in the town of Al-Safri in the Lebanese Bekaa and the Al-Hawsh area in the city of Tyre to evacuate immediately and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 500 meters.

Thu, Oct 17, 12:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Bomb Iran's Oil Facilities

YAIR LAPID: Israel’s security concept dictates that the wars we fight must be short. The correct response to Iran’s missile attacks is to attack its oil facilities.

Thu, Oct 17, 12:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Killed in Jenin

PRCS: A woman was killed by the occupation army’s bullets in the town of Faqqu’a in the Jenin district, north of the West Bank

Thu, Oct 17, 12:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Borrell: Israel Attacks UN on All Fronts

EU BORRELL:

The United Nations is under attack from Israel on all fronts.

I hope the Council of the Union will condemn the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL.

What is happening in the Middle East is a catastrophe and a major humanitarian crisis.

Thu, Oct 17, 12:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Germany Insists Israel's Acquisition of Weapons is Self-Defense

REUTERS (citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz): Israel’s acquisition of weapons and military equipment is part of its ability to defend itself.

‘More Weapons’ – Germany to Continue Delivery of Arms to Israel

Thu, Oct 17, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Disaster Facing Newborns in Gaza

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned of a real disaster facing newborns in Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of the occupation’s siege of the northern Gaza Strip for the 13th day.

Thu, Oct 17, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Injured in Jenin

PRCS: A woman was critically injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the village of Faqqu’a in the Jenin district, north of the West Bank.

Thu, Oct 17, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Bodies Recovered in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of six Palestinians were recovered following a previous bombing in the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 17, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post Confirms: Israel Fired on Aid Convoys in Gaza

WASHINGTON POST (citing UN officials): Israeli forces fired on aid convoys to northern Gaza 4 times in 3 months. UN officials added that Israeli forces detained a polio response convoy on September 9.

Israel Strikes Aid Convoy Organized by Anera – Four Palestinians Killed

Thu, Oct 17, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Air Force Not Developed to Confront Drones

WALLA (citing Israeli senior reserve officer): The Israeli Air Force has not developed a force commensurate with the widespread drone threat in the north.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Israeli Shelling in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: People were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens near the Six Martyrs Junction in Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC: We Will Hit Israel painfully if It Attacks Our Targets

IRGC COMMANDER:

The enemy made a mistake in targeting resistance leaders, and thought that we would not respond.

We assure the enemy that Operation “True Promise 2” was just a warning.

We assure the enemy that we will strike him painfully if he attacks our targets.

If the enemy targets our lands, we will target his lands, and he knows that we fulfill what we say.

We know the enemy’s weaknesses, and he knows it well.

Our enemies are suffering losses because of their miscalculations.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers in Sheeba Farms

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Sadana area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Zaytoun Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army shelled the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with artillery.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired from Lebanon

CHANNEL 12: Five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee in the last salvo.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Lebanese Killed in Israeli Raid

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were killed in an Israeli raid yesterday on the town of Tayr Debba in the south of the country.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa, Acre and large areas of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Hanin, Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid on the town of Hanin in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 17, 10:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: America Will Pay a Price

ANSARALLAH: The deputy head of the media authority of the Ansarallah group said that the United States will pay the price for its aggression, stressing that its position with Gaza and Lebanon will not budge.

