Missiles over Haifa – Resistance Roundup – Day 375

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched more missiles at Haifa and other Israeli cities on Tuesday.

Hezbollah’s “large missile barrage” came “in response to the barbarian Israeli attacks of cities, villages and civilians”.

Kiryat Shmona was once again a main target for Hezbollah’s attacks.

For its part, Al-Qassam Brigades, another Palestinian Resistance group in Jabaliya, continued to target invading Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

Though Jabaliya and other areas in the north have been placed under a hermetic Israeli siege for many days, the resistance continues to operate in that area, scoring direct hits against Israeli forces, in Beit Lahia, Jabaliya, and other regions. Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Our fighters were able to detonate a barrel explosive device in a special zionist force, killing and wounding its members east of the Al-Rayyan area, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Targeting a Zionist force that fortified itself inside a house with a “TBG” shell east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded, with standard 60 mm mortar shells, the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy stationed at the Civil Administration east of Jabalia camp.

“We targeted a zionist Merkava tank with an RPG shell infiltrating near the Umm Al-Mu’minin Aisha Mosque in Al-Qasasib neighborhood, central Jabalia camp.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a zionist force that fortified itself inside a house with a TBG shell east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/HvsCsrpSwu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 15, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:45 PM on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Al-Baghdadi site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Al-Marj site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:20 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in Khallet Warda with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the Sadana and Barakat Al-Naqqar area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.

Like rats in the trap. Israeli media shared footages of IOF clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli soldiers can be seen shot and screaming in panic. They have no idea where the attacks are coming from. pic.twitter.com/bzuOSggPx6 — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) October 14, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:30 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Al-Marj site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance clashed with it using machine guns and rocket weapons, and the clashes are ongoing.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:25 AM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a movement of Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of the Al-Marj site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units, at 12:30 midnight on Tuesday 15-10-2024, shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday evening 14/10/2024, launched a rocket barrage on the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:30 in the afternoon of Tuesday 15-10-2024, bombed the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

The Western backed Nazi regime has just slaughtered 10 Lebanese civilians in an airstrike on Qana. Zionists can not defeat Hezbollah on the battlefield, so they slaughter women and children for revenge. It's called "Western values." pic.twitter.com/HglToIeL3u — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) October 15, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:50 PM Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of personnel and vehicles of the enemy Israeli army in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:20 PM on Tuesday, 15-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:30 in the morning of Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of individuals and vehicles of the Israeli enemy army in Khallet Al-Farashaat in the town of Rab Thalatheen with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:30 in the afternoon of Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted 3 bulldozers and a Merkava tank on the outskirts of Ramia with guided missiles, resulting in the burning and the killing and wounding of those inside it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:30 in the afternoon of Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces near the Ramia site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank attempting to advance into the outskirts of the town of Ramia with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

⚡️New footage documents another Israeli soldier being injured during clashes with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. Land invasion not going well huh? pic.twitter.com/ARQVpGbUry — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 15, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 07:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted the Zaoura artillery position with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 08:00 PM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery position in Dishon with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units, at 6:00 PM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, shot down a second Israeli Hermes 450 drone, and it was seen burning in the skies of occupied Palestine.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 07:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 10-10-2024, targeted the Naftali base near Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 09:45 PM on Tuesday 15-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Aita Al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.”

