‘Israel Created by UN’ – Netanyahu Rejects Macron’s Proposal amid Heightened Tensions

Paris announced on October 9 that a conference on Lebanon will take place in the French capital on October 24.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Tuesday that he rejects a unilateral ceasefire in Lebanon or an agreement, claiming that it would permit the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah to regroup and rearm.

“The Prime Minister told President Macron that he opposes a unilateral cease-fire, which would not change the security situation in Lebanon and would return the country to its previous state,” a statement by Netanyahu’s office read as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Also on Tuesday, Macron told the weekly French cabinet meeting that “Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN,” referring to the resolution adopted in November 1947 by the United Nations General Assembly on the plan to partition Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state.

Paris Conference

According to the statement by the Israeli prime minister’s office, Netanyahu “was taken aback at President Macron’s intention to host a conference in Paris on the issue of Lebanon, with participants such as South Africa and Algeria.”

Netanyahu’s statement claimed that these countries “are working to deny Israel its fundamental right of self-defense and, in effect, reject its very right to exist.”

Paris announced on October 9 that a conference on Lebanon would take place in the French capital on October 24, which will host various United Nations agencies and the European Union as well as civil society organizations to “mobilize the international community to meet Lebanon’s urgent protection and relief needs,” Anadolu said.

Additionally, France rejected on Monday Netanyahu’s request for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to leave the south of Lebanon.

Paris had earlier summoned Israel’s ambassador in France over the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of UNIFIL positions in the south.

The French newspaper Le Parisien quoted the French president telling a Cabinet meeting that “Netanyahu must not forget that Israel was founded (in 1948) by a UN decision, and thus he cannot ignore UN resolutions.”​​​​​​​

Heightened Tensions

Tension between the Macron and Netanyahu has risen recently over the war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier this month, the Israeli prime minister had slammed the French president over his call to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

On October 5, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a stop to arms deliveries to Israel amidst criticism of its military operations in Gaza, Agence France Press reported.

Netanyahu responded by saying “Shame on them” about Macron and other Western leaders calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

“Israel will win with or without their support,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

He also criticized Macron’s call labeling it as “a disgrace.”

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, the last of which was that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on October 14 that 2309 Lebanese were killed and 10782 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

