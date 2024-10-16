Helicopters of Rambam – Resistance Roundup – Day 376

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After news reports emerged that a large number of Israeli helicopters had landed in Haifa’s Rambam hospitals, Israeli media confirmed that five Israeli soldiers were killed as a result of clashes at the Lebanon border.

Israeli media had earlier reported that fierce fighting are taking place at border areas, where fighters were using ‘non-traditional’ warfare methods.

The term ‘non-traditional’ remains unexplained but soon after the announcement, the Israeli army began to admit to its losses. For its part, Hezbollah confirmed that “clashes are continuing under heavy artillery bombardment and helicopter activity in the area,” adding that there were “confirmed deaths and injuries among the ranks of the IOF (Israeli occupation forces), which are being transported to Haifa and Tel Aviv hospitals.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance in Gaza continued, using new methods, which demonstrate that the Israeli war on Gaza, despite the passing of time, has failed to destroy, let alone weaken, Palestinian groups in the invaded areas.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

🔴 An Israeli journalist has exposed an image showing Israeli soldiers hiding in a sewage drain during a rocket strike launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Halil Beiton, a correspondent for Channel 14, reported that the soldiers sought refuge in the drainage system when air raid… pic.twitter.com/1TOnxmZLhK — DOAM (@doamuslims) October 15, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed enemy forces infiltrating the vicinity of Al-Nawras Resort, north of Gaza City, with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist military bulldozer of the type D9 with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Rayyan area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The fighters of Al-Qassam blew up a previously rigged building on a zionist infantry force, and detonated an anti-personnel explosive on a rescue force while it was advancing to the location, causing them all to be killed and wounded, west of Jabalia Al-Balad in the northern Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 military bulldozer in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood area west of Jabalia city, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces position near the Turkish reservoir north of Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed Sderot, Nir Am, and the settlements of hte Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah rockets are increasingly hitting the city of Haifa pic.twitter.com/ItUZ5R1pYm — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) October 15, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:40 AM on Wednesday 16-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:30 AM on Wednesday 16-10-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery position in “Dalton” with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:30 AM on Wednesday 16-10-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery position in “Dishon” with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:40 AM on Wednesday 16-10-2024, targeted the settlement of Yiftah with a rocket barrage.

🚨 Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa declared a mass casualty event and called for additional medical staff after eight helicopters landed there following an ambush by Hezbollah in the Ramia – Aita Al-Shaab – Qawzah triangle. An additional helicopter reportedly landed in Tel… pic.twitter.com/Q4IE9Yh4Ki — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 16, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:30 am on Wednesday 16-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the town of Ramia with a guided missile, killing and wounding its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on Al-Qaba hill in Markaba with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Misgav Am with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged in violent clashes with the Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of Al-Qawzah town from zero distance with various types of machine guns, and the confrontation led to a number of dead and wounded in the ranks of the enemy forces, and the clashes are still ongoing.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)