LIVE BLOG: US Sanctions ICC Prosecutor | Israel Uses Psychological Warfare in Gaza – Day 497

On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan, a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to that effect.
Witnesses reported that Israeli drones emitted sounds of crying children, screaming women, and barking dogs, followed by messages urging citizens to direct their anger at the resistance to secure the release of Israeli captives tomorrow, Saturday.
Appointment of Deputy to New Chief of Staff
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz appointed Tamir Yadai as the deputy to the new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir.
Senior Israeli Official: Expect to Receive List of 3 Captives Today
WALLA:
A senior Israeli official stated:
We hope for the release of captives tomorrow, but it seems the crisis has been postponed to next week.
We expect to receive a list today through mediators with the names of three captives to be released by Hamas tomorrow.
Israel Raids Student Dormitories at An-Najah University in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Palestinian media shared footage of Israeli occupation forces raiding student dormitories at An-Najah University in Nablus early this morning.
The occupation army also raided the cities of Nablus and Jericho in the occupied West Bank, conducting search and arrest operations among citizens.
Israeli occupation forces raided the dormitories of Najah National University's students in Nablus at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/kTmPCPuxH2
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 14, 2025
Architect of Generals’ Plan: Israel Failed Miserably in Gaza War
MAARIV:
Former Israeli National Security Council head General Giora Eiland stated, “Israel failed miserably in the Gaza war.”
Eiland, the architect of the generals’ plan to displace northern Gaza, added that Israel’s defeat in the war can be measured by which side achieved its goals and imposed its will on the other.
Israeli Drones Broadcast Threatening Messages to Gaza Residents
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli “Quadcopter” drones have been broadcasting threatening messages to residents across Gaza for several hours.
Witnesses reported that the drones emit sounds of crying children, screaming women, and barking dogs, followed by messages urging citizens to direct their anger at the resistance to secure the release of Israeli captives tomorrow, Saturday.
Macron: Displacement of Gaza Residents Could Be Dangerous
FINANCIAL TIMES: French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the displacement of Gaza residents could be extremely dangerous, and the solution is not real estate-based but must be political. Macron added that Trump’s plans for Gaza and Greenland are examples of the severe strategic ambiguity the world is currently experiencing.
French, Saudi Foreign Ministers Meet, Affirm Importance of Gaza Ceasefire
US Sanctions ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan
AL-JAZEERA: On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to that effect.
The US Treasury Department stated in a release that it imposed sanctions on Khan under the provisions of the executive order issued by Trump on February 6, which mandates punishment of the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
