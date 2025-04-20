LIVE BLOG: Mounting Civilian Deaths in Gaza | Israelis Protest for Prisoner Deal – Day 562

April 20, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli bombardment continues across the Gaza Strip, killing scores of Palestinians as famine tightens its grip.

Meanwhile, protests grow inside Israel demanding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,065 Palestinians and injured 116,505 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Israeli Raid on Car in Kouthariyet al-Siyad

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: An Israeli raid on a car in the town of Kouthariyet al-Siyad in the south of the country led to the killing of one citizen and the injury of another.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

FIve Killed in Israeli Bombing of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of the northeast of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to five.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Army: We Thwarted an Attempt to Launch Rockets

LEBANESE ARMY: We thwarted an attempt to launch rockets at Israel.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Car in Southern Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Kouthariyet al-Siyad in south Lebanon.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Kiled in Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on Wadi al-Ara’is Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed following Israeli artillery shelling in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in a drone strike on Palestinians in Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and Perform Talmudic Rituals

AL-JAZEERA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern area.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Father of Edan Alexander: I Still Hope My Son Is Alive

REUTERS (citing father of the American-Israeli prisoner Aidan Alexander):

  • I still hope that my son is alive.
  • We must communicate with Hamas regarding my son and the four dead American prisoners and the other prisoners.
  • Prisoner negotiations seem to be stalled, and this is really worrying.
Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Open Fire East of Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation vehicles are firing heavily in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Bodies Recovered after Bombing of House in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured following the bombing of a family’s house by Israeli aircraft in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Intense American Airstrikes on Sana'a and Yemeni Regions

YEMENI MEDIA: American aircraft carried out 32 airstrikes during the night hours, targeting separate areas in the capital Sana’a and the governorates of Amran and Marib.

US Launches 29 Airstrikes on Yemen, UN Warns of Civilian Impact

Sun, Apr 20, 12:40 PM (Palestine Time)

Clashes Between Israeli Police and Demonstrators Demanding Prisoner Exchange Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Clashes erupted between Israeli demonstrators and police on Saturday evening during a protest east of Tel Aviv demanding a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza, amid calls to go out in demonstrations today near Gaza.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent in Mawasi Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured following an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Bombing of Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and others were injured following an Israeli raid on a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Raid on House West of Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured following an Israeli raid on a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Yemeni Media: American Aggression on Kamran Island

YEMENI MEDIA: US aircraft carried out three raids on Kamran Island in Al-Hudaydah, western Yemen.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad: Netanyahu's Speech Confirms His Government is Failing Negotiations

STATEMENT: The Islamic Jihad movement stated that what was stated in the speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he announced his rejection of stopping the war in exchange for the release of Israeli prisoners in one batch, confirms the correctness of the resistance’s position and demands.

Sun, Apr 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Yemeni Media: 29 American Raids on Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: American aircraft carried out 29 raids on Sana’a, Amran, and Marib on Saturday, after other raids on Al-Hudaydah Governorate in western Yemen.

