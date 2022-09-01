Mahmoud Abu Sbeitan Wins Gaza’s Freedom Marathon (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A local Gaza athlete, Mahmoud Abu Sbeitan, was the first finisher at the annual Freedom Marathon, in Gaza city.

The race was organized and supervised by the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Palestinian Federation of Athletics and was sponsored by the Malaysian Cultural Center.

600 runners participated in the race, the first major sports event held in Gaza since the three-day Israeli war on the Strip on August 5.

Scores of volunteers also participated, making the event a great success.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza was at the start and the finish line and sent us these photos.