Israeli Court Refuses to Release Palestinian Prisoner Ahmad Manasra

Israeli authorities have refused to release Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra, who was arrested in 2015 as a 13-year-old and is suffering from serious mental health conditions.

The Beersheva district court ruled on Thursday that Ahmad Manasra, now 21, would not be released because his case falls under Israel’s “counterterrorism law”, in response to an appeal filed by Manasra’s lawyers.

Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa said the Israeli authorities transferred Manasra to the solitary confinement section and called for his immediate release, due to his deteriorating health condition inside the prison.

Manasra was initially handed a 12-year jail term as a 14-year-old in 2016, though this was later reduced to nine years and five months.

Israeli police ran over him with a car and Jewish settlers attacked him before he was arrested.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, SOCIAL)