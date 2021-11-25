Malaysian Authorities Deny Visas to Israeli Squash Players

November 25, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (Photo: via Wikipedia)

Malaysian authorities decided to prevent Israeli squash players from entering the country to take part in a major tournament next month, Israeli media revealed on Wednesday.

“It is the latest instance of the Muslim-majority Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, attempting to bar its athletes from the country,” Times of Israel reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised the Malaysian authorities for their decision.

“Malaysia’s permanent stance of opposing normalization with Israel, supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their steadfastness is represented by this visa ban,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanun.

According to Israeli media reports, Israeli sports and foreign ministries have stepped in and are “attempting to resolve the issue.”

The Squash World Team Championship for men is taking place in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from December 7 to 12. Twenty-six squads are expected to take part.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*