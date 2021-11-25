Malaysian Authorities Deny Visas to Israeli Squash Players

Malaysian authorities decided to prevent Israeli squash players from entering the country to take part in a major tournament next month, Israeli media revealed on Wednesday.

“It is the latest instance of the Muslim-majority Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, attempting to bar its athletes from the country,” Times of Israel reported.

Malaysia bans entry of Israeli squash team, denying them participation in the World Team Championship for men in Kuala Lumpurhttps://t.co/Nx5zzVScIo — TRT World (@trtworld) November 25, 2021

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised the Malaysian authorities for their decision.

“Malaysia’s permanent stance of opposing normalization with Israel, supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their steadfastness is represented by this visa ban,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanun.

According to Israeli media reports, Israeli sports and foreign ministries have stepped in and are “attempting to resolve the issue.”

Malaysia has refused to grant Israeli players entry to next month’s squash championships.

Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, refuted Israeli claims last month that his country will join "the train of normalization with the Zionist entity." #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/8IlnLElNca — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 24, 2021

The Squash World Team Championship for men is taking place in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from December 7 to 12. Twenty-six squads are expected to take part.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)