Mass Arrests in West Bank Continue, Two Palestinians Wounded

The Israeli occupation forces today and last night detained at least 40 Palestinians in large-scale raids across the occupied territories.

Most of the arrests took place in the town of Tuqu, in the south of the West Bank, and in Yabad, in the north, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) and other sources.

Israeli forces rounded up 22 Palestinians after forcibly entering and searching the houses of their families in Tuqu, east of Bethlehem.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a large-scale raid and arrest campaign throughout the West Bank. https://t.co/wR8Eo2zhPe — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) August 15, 2022

11 others were detained in the town of Yabad, southwest of Jenin city, after ransacking their homes.

In the northern West Bank, a convoy of army Israeli vehicles stormed two Nablus city neighborhoods and detained two people, including a former prisoner.

A sizable military force also raided the Balata refugee camp, east of the city, to make arrests, triggering confrontations.

During the ensuing confrontations, Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire toward young men attempting to block their passage, wounding two with live ammunition.

In the Ramallah district, Israeli soldiers arrested two former prisoners: one from Kobar village, northwest of Ramallah city, and the other from Beit Sira village, west of the city.

In the Tulkarm district, the sources confirmed a raid in the Iktaba neighborhood, east of the northern West Bank city, resulting in the detention of another.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)