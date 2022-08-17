Israel Increases Pressure on Masafer Yatta Community to Forcibly Expel Residents

Israeli forces regularly raid the Masafer Yatta area, in southern West Bank. (Photo: via Issa Amro TW Page)

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday raided the village of al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and seized six vehicles, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that the Israeli forces seized the vehicles in order to make life even harder for residents in Masafer Yatta and eventually force them to leave their lands.

Israel is trying to forcibly expel 1,300 Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, a region located in the South Hebron Hills.

The Masafer Yatta community, along with Palestinians throughout the West Bank, have been challenging Israeli court decisions to dispossess the land from its inhabitants and to claim the territory as a closed military zone.

