Israel Increases Pressure on Masafer Yatta Community to Forcibly Expel Residents

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday raided the village of al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and seized six vehicles, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that the Israeli forces seized the vehicles in order to make life even harder for residents in Masafer Yatta and eventually force them to leave their lands.

Activists in Michigan, US, express their solidarity with Hebron's Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank.#SaveMasaferYatta #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/KUYUqo8gmc — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 17, 2022

Israel is trying to forcibly expel 1,300 Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, a region located in the South Hebron Hills.

The Masafer Yatta community, along with Palestinians throughout the West Bank, have been challenging Israeli court decisions to dispossess the land from its inhabitants and to claim the territory as a closed military zone.

