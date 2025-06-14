Massacre in Khan Yunis: Scores Killed as Israeli Shelling Targets Aid Zones

Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed scores of Palestinians, including displaced civilians and aid workers, with the heaviest strikes reported in Khan Yunis.

Scores of Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with the attacks heavily concentrated on the southern city of Khan Yunis. Palestinians also mourned more humanitarian workers following a new massacre.

A source at the Nasser Medical Complex reported that 40 Palestinians were killed due to Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis since dawn today.

Meanwhile, a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex stated that 12 people were killed and around 50 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting aid workers northwest of Gaza City.

Separately, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 90 martyrs and 605 injured individuals have arrived at hospitals over the past 48 hours.

In its daily report, the ministry confirmed that the overall death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has now reached 55,297 dead, with 128,426 people wounded since October 7, 2023.

The ministry also recorded that 274 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,532 injured due to repeated Israeli attacks on crowds waiting for aid at designated distribution points.

These locations are part of the Israeli-American project, which the United Nations has condemned as a military and political tool and as a means of forcibly displacing Palestinians.

Palestinian media reported that three Palestinians were also killed and several others wounded today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people near the destroyed Al-Khalidi Mosque, northwest of Gaza City.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled several areas across the besieged enclave, including the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City and the Dahdouh area behind the University College in the southern part of the city.

Shelling was also reported in the Hamad City residential towers area north of Khan Yunis, as well as near the Islamic University in Khan Yunis. Additionally, the Israeli army opened heavy fire on tents housing displaced people in the Asdaa area, north of Khan Yunis.

At the same time, Israeli Army Radio reported that two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip and landed near the border fence, without causing any casualties.

(PC, AJA)