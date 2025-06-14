LIVE BLOG: Iran Launches Six Waves of Retaliation against Israel | Gaza ‘Aid’ Massacres Continue – Day 616

IRANIAN MEDIA: Fars News Agency, citing an informed military source, stated: “The war that began with Israeli aggressions will expand in the coming days.” The source added that “the war will expand in the coming days to include all occupied territories and American bases in the region.”

The source also claimed that “the aggressors will be targets of our decisive and widespread response,” and military leaders confirm that “the confrontation will not be limited to the limited movements carried out last night.” They further stated that “Iranian strikes will continue and will be very painful for the aggressors and will make them regret.”