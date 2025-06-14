LIVE BLOG: Iran Launches Six Waves of Retaliation against Israel | Gaza ‘Aid’ Massacres Continue – Day 616

The Israeli military reported that a sixth wave of Iranian missiles was launched toward Israel at dawn today, killing at least three people and wounding 172.
Meanwhile, at least 27 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces since dawn on Saturday.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,207 and injured 127,891 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israel Bombs Car Factory in Western Iran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Israel bombed a car factory in Lorestan province, western Iran.
Iranian Army Targets Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet
IRANIAN ARMY: The Iranian army stated that its forces targeted an Israeli F-35 fighter jet in the west of the country, and the pilot ejected by parachute.
Israeli Official: Gaza Front Now Secondary, Iran is Main Arena
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz, quoting an Israeli military official, reported: “The Gaza front has become secondary, and Iran is the main arena for Israel.” The official added that Israeli Air Force planes attacked about 150 targets in the past 24 hours.
Seven Israeli Soldiers Injured in Iranian Attack
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that 7 soldiers were injured last night due to a missile launched from Iran impacting central Israel.
Pakistan: "We Support Iran with All Our Strength"
PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT: The Pakistani Minister of Defense stated: “We support Iran with all our strength.”
Israel Anticipates Continued Iranian Attack
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that military entities, in an assessment meeting, anticipated Iran would continue its response and missile launches towards Israel.
Tasnim: 3 Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members Killed
IRANIAN MEDIA: Tasnim News Agency reported the killing of 3 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Zanjan province during Israeli attacks on the province.
US Senator: Iranian Nuclear Program Cannot Be Ended by Military Option
US MEDIA: Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNN: “I hope Iran does not target our military bases and interests in the region.” He added that “all assessments indicate that the Iranian nuclear program cannot be ended by military option.”
Iran Launches ‘Operation True Promise 3’: Largest Missile Attack Yet on Israel
Iranian Media: 3 More Nuclear Scientists Killed in Israeli Attacks
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media reported the killing of 3 more nuclear scientists during Israeli attacks on Iran: Ali Bakaei Karimi, Mansour Askari, and Saeed Borji.
Israeli Official: Trump Not Keen on Israeli Strike on Iran
US MEDIA: The Washington Post, quoting an Israeli official, reported: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump on Monday that Israel had reached a decisive moment, but Trump remained skeptical.” The official added that Trump was not keen on Israel carrying out a strike on Iran and did not agree to assist.
Iran Shoots Down 4 Israeli Drones and Small Aircraft
IRANIAN MEDIA: Tasnim News Agency, quoting the Deputy Governor of Lorestan, reported that 4 Israeli drones and small aircraft were shot down in the airspace of Khorramabad.
Iran Launches Sixth Missile Barrage on Israel as Tel Aviv Suffers Major Destruction
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iran launched a sixth wave of missile attacks on Saturday, killing at least three people, injuring 172, and causing severe destruction in Tel Aviv and other areas across Israel.
Iran Launches Sixth Missile Barrage on Israel as Tel Aviv Suffers Major Destruction
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 55,297, with 128,426 others wounded since October 7, 2023.
https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1933839017147260989
Malaysian Efforts to Launch a Fleet of 1,000 Ships to Break the Gaza Siege
AL-JAZEERA: Malaysia is preparing to launch the largest naval flotilla to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, according to Malaysian civil society organizations. The date and location of the second Freedom Flotilla’s departure have not yet been specified.
Israeli forces continue bombing across Gaza under a deliberate communication blackout.
In just 48 hours, at least 90 Palestinians killed and 605 wounded, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/pv58zzkO4e
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025
Ben Gurion Airport Closed Until Further Notice
ISRAELI MEDIA: A spokesperson for Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport announced the closure of the airport until further notice.
Khamenei Appoints New Aerospace Force Commander
AL-JAZEERA: Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Majid Mousavi to lead the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guard following the assassination of Ali Hajizadeh.
In an executive order, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, replacing Amir Ali Hajizadeh. pic.twitter.com/NVDm1ZGcbb
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025
Israel Claims Killing of 9 Nuclear Scientists and Experts
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army stated it eliminated 9 prominent scientists and experts in the Iranian nuclear project. The army added that these scientists and experts were contributing to supporting the Iranian regime’s plan to acquire nuclear weapons.
Israeli Police Call Up 600 Reserve Border Guards
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Police announced the call-up of 600 reserve Border Guard personnel to counter any security threats.
Tabriz Refinery Denies Being Targeted by Israeli Attack
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Public Relations Center for Tabriz Refinery stated that reports circulating about an Israeli attack on the refinery are baseless.
Iran Arrests 5 for "Cooperation with Israel"
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Yazd province, Iran, reported the arrest of 5 individuals on charges of photographing sensitive locations and cooperating with Israel.
Two Killed, Five Injured from Iranian Relief Workers
IRANIAN MEDIA: The security assistant to the governor of Hamadan, Iran, reported the killing of two people and injury of five others from relief workers in an Israeli attack today.
Iran Informs Washington, Paris, London of Expanding Attacks on Israel
IRANIAN MEDIA: Mehr News Agency reported that Iran informed Washington, Paris, and London of expanding attacks on Israel.
Two Rockets Fired from the Gaza Strip
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Gaza envelope areas.
Israeli Ambulance Service: 3 Killed, 172 Injured in Iranian Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli ambulance service reported that 3 Israelis were killed and 172 others were injured as a result of Iranian missile strikes in central Israel.
Iranian Army: Next Missile Attack Will Be around Two Thousand Missiles
IRANIAN ARMY: The spokesperson for the Iranian Army stated: “Our next missile launch will be around two thousand missiles.” He added that “our missile attacks on Israel will be 20 times greater than previous attacks.”
Iranian Military Source: War to Expand in Coming Days
IRANIAN MEDIA: Fars News Agency, citing an informed military source, stated: “The war that began with Israeli aggressions will expand in the coming days.” The source added that “the war will expand in the coming days to include all occupied territories and American bases in the region.”
The source also claimed that “the aggressors will be targets of our decisive and widespread response,” and military leaders confirm that “the confrontation will not be limited to the limited movements carried out last night.” They further stated that “Iranian strikes will continue and will be very painful for the aggressors and will make them regret.”
Tel Aviv Hospital Receives 21 Injured
ISRAELI MEDIA: The spokesperson for Wolfson Hospital in Tel Aviv stated that they received 21 injured individuals with varying degrees of injuries as a result of the Iranian shelling.
Iran Suspends All Flights Indefinitely
IRANIAN MEDIA: The Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company announced the suspension of all flights at all airports until further notice.
Israeli Media: 3 Killed, 100 Injured in Iranian Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the killing of 3 people and the injury of about 100 others as a result of Iranian shelling across Israel over the past 12 hours.
Iran: Israeli Attacks Targeted Fighter Hangar at Mehrabad Airport
IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: “The Zionist entity’s attacks this morning targeted the Iranian fighter hangar at Mehrabad Airport.” Air defenses engaged hostile targets early this morning near Mehrabad Airport. The explosions at Mehrabad Airport did not include runways, original buildings, or air facilities. The circulated images on social media about the airport are unreliable and cannot be used as a basis. Iranian airspace remains closed until further notice.
Air Raid Sirens Sound in Several Areas in Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command stated: “Air raid sirens are sounding in the Al-Ghajar and Metula areas, due to fear of drone infiltration.” Air raid sirens are also sounding in locations in the Finger of Galilee, northern Israel, following missile and drone launches.
Iranian Army: "Arash" Drones Penetrated Israeli Airspace and Struck Targets
IRANIAN ARMY: “Arash” drones successfully penetrated Israeli airspace and struck designated targets.
Destruction in Rishon LeZion in Tel Aviv following the Iranian retaliatory missile strikes carried out this morning. pic.twitter.com/o7xNr13wS2
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025
Israeli Army Detects Iranian Drone Infiltration
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated that it detected the infiltration of an Iranian drone into Israeli areas, urging residents to adhere to Home Front Command instructions. Israeli Channel 13 reported the infiltration of two drones into the Dead Sea area, with the Israeli Air Force pursuing them.
Israeli Artillery Shelling of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a group of civilians east of the Islamic University in Khan Yunis.
Air Raid Sirens in West Bank Settlements Due to Drone Infiltration Fear
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command stated that air raid sirens are sounding in the Dead Sea area and settlements in the West Bank due to fear of drone infiltration. Israeli Army Radio reported suspected drone penetration in the Dead Sea area and south of the Hebron Mountains.
Iran: Israeli Drones Penetrated Airspace for Espionage Operations
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV reported that the Israeli drones shot down by Iranian forces penetrated the country’s airspace to carry out espionage operations.
Continuous Bombing of Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces are shelling the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Media: Strike Targeted Ballistic Missile Platforms in Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported estimations indicating that a strike in the Asadabad area of western Iran targeted ballistic missile platforms.
Iranian Forces Shoot Down Israeli Drone in Azerbaijan Province
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian TV reported that Iranian forces shot down an Israeli drone in Salmas city in West Azerbaijan province.
Israeli Attack on Hamadan and Zanjan in Iran
IRANIAN MEDIA: An Israeli attack targeted Hamadan and an ammunition depot in Zanjan city.
Trump: Iranians Can Still Make a Deal
WSJ: US President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that Iranians should have made a deal with Washington, adding that “they can still make it as long as they have something.”
US Ambassador to Israel: "Tough Night," Went to Shelters 5 Times
ISRAELI MEDIA: The US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, stated that it was a “tough night” due to the Iranian shelling, adding that he had to go to shelters 5 times during the night.
The US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, described the Iranian missile strikes as a “tough night,” saying he had to take shelter five times throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/Km9SKbbxlK
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025
Third Fatality from Iranian Missiles
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the killing of another Israeli and 21 injured due to an Iranian missile impact in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv. Previously, the Israeli ambulance service announced the killing of one Israeli due to the same missile impact.
Second Fatality from Iranian Missiles in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli ambulance service reported the killing of an Israeli and others injured following a missile impact in Rishon LeZion city, south of Tel Aviv.
Israeli Media: Israelis Trapped in Damaged Buildings
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that Israelis are trapped inside several buildings damaged by Iranian missile launches. An Iranian missile struck several buildings in central Israel, causing 9 injuries. At least 10 people were injured due to an Iranian missile impact in central Israel.
Injuries and Power Outages in Central Israeli Neighborhoods
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported power outages in central Israeli neighborhoods due to missile impacts and reports of people trapped inside homes. Several Israelis injured and significant damage to 6 buildings as a result of the latest Iranian attack. 9 Israelis injured due to missile impacts in central Israel.
US Official: Confrontation Could Last a Week
AL-JAZEERA: A US official told Al Jazeera: “Our assessment is that the confrontation between Israel and Iran could last a full week.” He added: “We are focusing on protecting our forces in the Middle East because threats are constant and continuous.”
Iranian media report that 60 civilians, including 20 children, were killed in the strike on the Chamran residential complex in Tehran. So far, 10 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.
Israeli outlets acknowledge that, despite heavy damage, Iran is still capable of… pic.twitter.com/0USB91fhHZ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025
Fifth Wave of Missiles Targets All Parts of Israel
ISRAELI RADIO: A fifth wave of Iranian missiles is targeting all parts of Israel. Explosions were heard in wide areas of Israel, some for the first time in the north, center, and south of the country.
Injured and Panic in Tel Aviv Due to Iranian Missiles
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that one person was injured while heading to shelters and others experienced panic after air raid sirens were activated, following missile impacts in the greater Tel Aviv area.
Air Raid Sirens in Tel Aviv and Dozens of Locations in Southern and Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command stated that air raid sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv in central Israel and dozens of locations in southern and northern Israel.
Israeli Army: Iran Launches New Attack
ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli Radio reported that a fourth wave of missiles launched from Iran targeted the Marj and Tiberias areas in northern Israel. Israeli media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that violent explosions were heard in several locations in northern Israel.
Beijing Condemns "Israeli Violations of Iran's Sovereignty"
REUTERS: Reuters, quoting China’s representative to the UN, reported that Beijing condemns Israel’s violations of Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. Beijing urged Israel to immediately cease all dangerous military actions.
Be the first to comment