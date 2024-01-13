Massive Protests around the Globe Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

Activists waved Palestinian flags and held banners with slogans condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Massive protests were held on Saturday in numerous cities and capitals around the world in protest of Israel’s genocidal campaign on the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Thousands took part in demonstrations in the French capital, Paris, the British capital, London, the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, the Norwegian capital, Oslo, the Swedish city of Uppsala, and the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

🇬🇧🇵🇸 The biggest pro-Palestine protest in London, in HISTORY is taking place right now! pic.twitter.com/ialW1em4ex — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) January 13, 2024

The protests were held in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate cessation of the Israeli military aggression and the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Activists waved Palestinian flags and held banners with slogans condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The protesters also called for an end to double standards and stressed the need to hold the occupation accountable for its massacres against the Palestinian people, especially children, while condemning the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of people are taking part in a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for the Irish government to impose sanctions on Israel @RTENews pic.twitter.com/S0j0WdFz5n — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrien_) January 13, 2024

Since October 7 of last year, Israel has been carrying out a relentless war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

