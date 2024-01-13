Only Six Ambulances Fit for Use in Gaza – Health Ministry

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ministry also warned of the spread of epidemics, especially among the displaced children and the elderly.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel is still systematically targeting the health system in the war-torn Strip, by bombing medical crews and detaining health personnel.

In a press conference in front of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, in the northern Gaza Strip, the ministry revealed that there are only six ambulances left suitable for use in the Strip at the moment, noting that it is difficult to operate some basic services, including intensive care units and child nurseries.

Moreover, the ministry noted that the situation is particularly difficult in the southern area of Rafah, where the health and service infrastructure is fragile and cannot satisfy the needs of 1.3 million citizens and displaced persons.

The ministry also warned of the spread of epidemics, especially among the displaced children and the elderly.

It called on the international community and human rights organizations to actively put pressure on Israel to release Gaza’s medical teams.

“We call on the international community and human rights institutions to help re-establish the health system in the sector, and to introduce devices, equipment, medicines, and medical supplies,” the ministry said.

On the 99th day of the war, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip, since October 7, had risen to 23,843 martyrs and 60,317 injured.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)