Fourth Day of Al-Aqsa Flood: Israel Carries Out Massacres, Resistance Fights Back

Thousands of people are killed and wounded throughout Palestine and southern Israel, while Israeli war, and ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation escalate. Indiscriminate Israeli bombings continue, as Netanyahu calls on Palestinians to leave, and his government shuts down electricity, water. Meanwhile, the powerful Lebanese Resistance group, Hezbollah entered the battle ..

Tuesday, October 10, 12:30 pm (GMT +3)

Resistance News Network: Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the Rafah crossing gate between Palestine and Egypt, which was repaired yesterday, preventing the departure and access of travelers, in an effort to tighten the siege on Gaza.

Tuesday, October 10, 11:50 am (GMT +3)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Tuesday for an end to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel on the basis of criteria set by the United Nations and urged an end to “war and violence.”

Tuesday, October 10, 11:40 am (GMT +3)

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that its forces carried out a missile attack on the Sderot settlement.

Tuesday, October 10, 11:30 am (GMT +3)

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights: Israeli raids in Gaza hit schools and residential towers and led to civilian casualties.

The siege of Gaza threatens to worsen the situation and affect the work of medical facilities.

We call on influential countries to defuse the crisis between Israel and the Palestinians.

Tuesday, October 10, 11:25 am (GMT +3)

Government Information Office in Gaza: 7 journalists have been killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

Tuesday, October 10, 11:20 am (GMT +3)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: The Zionist entity (Israel) has suffered an irreparable loss at the military and intelligence levels.

We support Palestine and its resistance, and accept the help of the brave Palestinian youth who plan and implement.

Tuesday, October 10, 10:40 am (GMT +3)

The Associated Press quoted US officials as saying that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken may suspend a plan to visit the region that would have included Israel, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 am (GMT +3)

Israeli radio: the Israeli Cabinet approved the Defense Minister’s request to recruit 360,000 soldiers from the reserve forces.

Tuesday, October 10, 10:05 am (GMT +3)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported on Tuesday that mass displacement has escalated throughout the Gaza Strip over the past hours, reaching more than 187,000 people, and it is expected to increase further.

Tuesday, October 10, 9:57 am (GMT +3)

Israeli Channel 12 said that the Air Force transferred hundreds of regular and reserve soldiers from all over Europe to Israel.

Tuesday, October 10, 9:28 am (GMT +3)

The Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement – announced the killing of the fighters Hamza Musa and Riad Qiblawi, who carried out an operation to storm a military site on the Lebanese border.

Tuesday, October 10, 9:10 am (GMT +3)

Hamas criticizes the parties supporting the occupation and calls for mobilization.

Hamas considered that the positions of some parties supporting the occupation constitute a cover to encourage it in its war against the Palestinian people.

Hamas called on the free people of the world to rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

The movement declared a day of general mobilization on Friday in the Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Tuesday, October 10, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

Qatari News Agency : Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed, in a call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

Tuesday, October 10, 8:14 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army spokesman: Israeli forces bombed about 200 targets in the Al-Rimal suburb of Gaza and in Khan Yunis.

