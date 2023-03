By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Rozan al-Borno, 23, is a biotechnology graduate from Gaza who invested her talent in the arts of wood carving.

Rozan produces dozens of wood carvings inside a room in her house and then sells them through her social media accounts.

Rozan, who started her own company in 2019, is one of the many talented young people in Gaza who try to overcome the hardship of living under siege through creativity and art.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)