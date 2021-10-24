Israeli Forces Attack Protest Held in Solidarity with Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated by tear gas on Sunday, as Israeli forces quelled a protest held in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, Israeli army soldiers attacked the demonstration, which was called for by institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, with tear gas canisters, causing many to suffocate.

Demonstrators called for the immediate release of hunger-striking prisoners who are fighting for their lives and facing the imminent threat of death or serious harm.

Seven Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention currently remain on hunger strike in protest of their unfair administrative detention without a charge or trial, according to the Detainees Affairs Commission.

Amjad al-Najjar, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), stressed the need for prompt action to save the lives of prisoners on hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military court of Ofer upheld the administrative detention of hunger-striking prisoner Shadi Abu-Akr for a period of six months, according to PPS attorney, Jawad Boulo.

Abu-Akr has been refusing food for 61 days.

PPS attorney said the Israeli court claimed that it has found no reason to end Abu Akr’s administrative detention, adding that they will appeal the decision to uphold his detention for six months.

Administrative detention is illegal under international law where people are held without charge or trial for long periods of time.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)