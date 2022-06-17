Al Jazeera Releases Photos of Bullet that Killed Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera published on Thursday an image of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last month, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The news network said the photograph showed the type of ammunition used to kill Abu Akleh for the first time.

The ballistic and forensic experts concluded that the green-tipped bullet was designed to pierce armor and is used in an M4 rifle, Al Jazeera said, noting that the round was extracted from her head.

BREAKING | The bullet fired by Israeli forces which killed Palestinian-American journalist #ShireenAbuAkleh was an armour-piercing bullet manufactured in the United States, experts say. “When any soldier uses it… he wants to hunt" Read: https://t.co/I8xHIKk4Ae @AJEnglish pic.twitter.com/btYyfjLqx6 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) June 17, 2022

“The bullet was analyzed using 3D models and, according to experts, it was a 5.56mm caliber – the same used by Israeli forces. The round was designed and manufactured in the United States,” experts said.

The results of the initial forensic medicine report indicated that the direct cause of death was brain damage following the impact of a high-velocity bullet.

The bullet penetrated the skull causing an entry wound and then exited from the cavity, causing another wound. Following that, the bullet hit the internal side of the protective helmet, ricocheted and lodged in the damaged tissues inside the skull.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that the Israeli army investigation showed that Abu Akleh was standing 150 meters away from the Israeli forces when she was shot and killed.

An investigation by Al Jazeera has obtained an image of the bullet that shows the type of ammunition used by Israeli forces to kill the veteran correspondent #ShireenAbuAkleh. pic.twitter.com/9uuETkudTG — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 16, 2022

According to the paper, Israeli soldiers of Unit 217, frequently called Duvdevan, were present during Abu Akleh’s death and fired a few rounds.

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11, while she was covering the occupation army’s storming of the Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word “Press” and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

Pallbearers at her funeral were also beaten with batons as Israel Police crackdown on her funeral procession as it traveled through occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)