‘Militarized Aid’: Washington Post Slams Israeli ‘Humanitarian’ Plan for Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Washington Post has condemned Israel’s militarized Gaza aid distribution plan as insufficient, dangerous, and a possible prelude to forced displacement.

The Washington Post has published a sharply critical editorial arguing that Gaza’s suffering has been prolonged and that international response to widespread hunger and deprivation remains minimal.

According to the newspaper, meaningful humanitarian relief cannot resume unless the war ends.

The paper states that while any aid to Gaza should be welcomed, the chaos surrounding Israel’s newly launched distribution system—managed by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and tied to both the Israeli and US governments—has shown the futility of this approach.

The system, which relies on private American military contractors and is heavily militarized, has failed to meet the urgent needs of nearly two million Palestinians.

“The plan is dangerous because it forces Palestinians to pass through fenced-in Israeli military checkpoints and submit to identity checks, then come into close contact with the armed private contractors who guard the deliveries,” the report noted, adding: “In other words, it militarizes the distribution of aid”.

The paper frames this initiative as a response to international pressure, especially from allies who have warned that mass starvation in Gaza is unacceptable.

“Netanyahu has claimed, without providing evidence, that the humanitarian aid that earlier was distributed by the United Nations and other international relief agencies was being siphoned off and sold by Hamas,” the report said, stating that the new system is now presented as a substitute, that the Washington Post describes as “insufficient, dangerous and ultimately unworkable.”

Currently, only four distribution centers operate in the southern Gaza Strip, with Israel pledging to allow about 100 aid trucks a day, five days a week—far short of the 500 trucks that entered daily before the war.

Unlike the UN’s previous efforts, which “delivered food to hundreds of distribution centers around the enclave”, this limited operation forces Palestinians in the north to make the dangerous journey south.

The editorial warns that this appears to be part of a broader plan to forcibly displace the population, “perhaps as a prelude to eventual expulsion from Gaza — something Israeli extremists have long advocated,” the report noted.

Netanyahu himself has fueled this suspicion by stating that the goal is to create a “sterile area” in the south where all civilians would be relocated “for protection.”

According to the Post, the militarization of aid raises the risk of further chaos and violence. A recent example cited is when Israeli forces opened fire at one of the distribution points, killing one Palestinian and injuring at least 48 others.

The editorial concludes that the plan is not viable. Even if Israel can impose a tightly controlled system that delivers minimal aid, this will not satisfy the growing demands for a ceasefire voiced by international partners—including the UK, the EU, and even US President Donald Trump.

(The Palestine Chronicle)