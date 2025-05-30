By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Under Ben-Gvir’s call for total war, Israel ramped up attacks on shelters and residential areas, killing scores and deepening the crisis.

Several Palestinians have been killed and wounded by Israeli airstrikes since dawn on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

According to reports, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians attempting to reach the aid distribution center of the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the Netzarim area, central Gaza, injuring several people.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

These attacks are part of a broader Israeli assault that has intensified in recent hours, with raids and bombardments reported across multiple areas of the besieged enclave.

Several civilians were killed and others wounded this afternoon after Israeli shelling struck a group of people at Al-Maliya junction in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/UzNcGvuh6s — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2025

According to Al-Jazeera, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in northern Gaza, early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, two more civilians were killed and several others—including women and children—were wounded when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced families.

In another attack, Israeli gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded others in the Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah. Simultaneously, artillery shelling struck southern Khan Yunis, compounding the destruction.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that since dawn, at least 11 Palestinians have been killed in Jabaliya al-Nazla, Khan Yunis, and Rafah, with many more injured as Israel’s military escalation continues.

In addition to the genocidal war, Israeli forces have demolished civilian homes in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City and in the town of al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, as part of a campaign of widespread destruction targeting Gaza’s infrastructure.

The Israeli military also announced on Friday that one of its soldiers was seriously injured during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip, without providing further details.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers gathered this morning at the Karam Abu Salem crossing to block desperately needed humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5ezY1ykZnZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2025

Evacuation Orders

Late Thursday night, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders affecting five areas in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

The orders cover Jabalita al-Balad and al-Atatra in the Northern Gaza Governorate, and the Sheja’iyya, al-Daraj, and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee declared these zones “combat areas,” warning residents to evacuate westward as operations expand.

Ben-Gvir Calls for Escalation

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also weighed in, stating: “The time has come to intervene in Gaza with all our might to destroy and defeat Hamas,” signaling an intent to intensify the assault that has now persisted for over seven months.

Thursday marked one of the bloodiest days in recent weeks, with at least 70 Palestinians—many of them women and children—killed and dozens more wounded in Israeli air and artillery strikes across Gaza.

The renewed military escalation is unfolding amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe. Gaza’s residents face extreme famine and medical shortages following Israel’s continued closure of border crossings since March 2.

More than 1.5 million Palestinians—out of a population of 2.4 million—have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed in Israeli bombardments.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has resulted in over 177,000 Palestinians killed or injured—most of them women and children—with more than 14,000 still missing under the rubble or unaccounted for.

(PC, AJA)