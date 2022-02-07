Mohammed Assaf Names Newborn Son ‘Rayan’ after Moroccan Boy Who Died in Well

Popular Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf has named his newborn son Rayan, in the memory of the Moroccan boy, Rayan, who fell in a 32-meter well in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province, CNN Arabic and other media reported on Monday.

“I thank Allah many times for his kind blessings for what he has given us,” Assaf wrote in a Tweet on Monday, “as my wife has delivered a baby a few days ago, Allah has granted us a newborn that we named Rayan. We asked God to make his arrival a blessing..”

الحمد لله حمداً كثيراً طيباً مباركً علي ما وهبنا وأتم ولادة زوجتي علي خير وسلام قبل عدة أيام رزقني الله بمولود اسميته (ريان ) أسال الله ان ينفعنا به ويجعله من البارين 🌺 — محمد عساف🇵🇸 (@MohammedAssaf89) February 7, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the Arab Idol winner, Assaf, has offered condolences to the Moroccan people and to the family of the child Rayan, following news that the boy had died as a result of his fall.

وجع القلب… رحمك الله يا #ريان. كل التعازي لأهل الطفل ريان و لأهلنا في المغرب و لنا جميعا. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون — محمد عساف🇵🇸 (@MohammedAssaf89) February 5, 2022

“One’s heart aches. May Allah extend His mercy onto you, #Rayan. Condolences to the family of the child, Rayan, to our people in Morocco and to all of us. We belong to God and to God we shall return,” Assaf wrote.

Palestine 🇵🇸 Les Palestiniens de Gaza expriment leur solidarité avec le petit ange Rayan – Palestine Solidarité https://t.co/JEx2qQesEb — vaudais toujours (@TFilastin) February 7, 2022

Millions of people around the world have followed the story of the Moroccan boy, hoping that the tragic event would have a happy ending. Sadly, that did not actualize. Palestinians in particular interacted with the story in a deep and profound way as they have experienced the loss of hundreds of children as a result of successive Israeli wars on the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)