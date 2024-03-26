Back to the Start – Resistance Roundup – Day 172

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

We are back at the starting line, where Resistance attacks targeting Israeli soldiers are mostly concentrated in the north.

The Israeli war on Gaza started in the north – Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Tel Al-Hawa and elsewhere.

One such operation was carried out today, according to a statement by Al-Qassam Brigades. It took place in Rashid Street, just west of the town of Tal Al-Hawa.

The result of the operation was the blowing up of an Israeli troop carrier.

Other operations followed.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Watch: Targeting a tank and a Zionist bulldozer with two Yassin 105 shells northeast of Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip. “Watch: Bombarding enemy forces invading the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks with tandem shells, and one of them was completely burned in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell on Al-Rashid Street, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli tank and military bulldozer with two Yassin 105 shells northeast of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/8qN6UNV8kA pic.twitter.com/5IJnl1QX7K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 26, 2024

“Watch: Targeting an enemy vehicle with a Shuath explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier on Al-Rashid Street, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Scenes from Saraya Al-Quds bombing occupied Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope. “We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City. “We bombed with 60mm regular mortar shells the enemy soldiers’ positions around Al-Shifa Complex west of Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli vehicle with a Shuath explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/oa3uZuNLca — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 26, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Zionist aggressions on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a building used by the “israeli” enemy soldiers in the Shomera settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:45 PM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a building being used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shlomi with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted two buildings used by the enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

A fire broke out in the factory in Avivim settlement, which was hit by Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/YlYLA6v9MU — War Intel (@warintel4u) March 26, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:56 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted the Meron air base with guided missiles, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity of Shtula with rocket weapons hitting it directly and causing its members to fall between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 PM on Tuesday 26/03/2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force in the Hanita forest with artillery shells and hit it directly.‏ “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the Hanita settlement with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:20 PM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted the Yarden barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, ‘the main command center in times of war,’ with more than 50 Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:05 PM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a military force of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:30 PM on Tuesday, 26-03-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)