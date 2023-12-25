More Than 180 Gazan Women Give Birth Every Day – UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees has said there are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, with more than 180 giving birth every day.

The agency’s “doctors and midwives are doing everything possible to provide care for post-natal and high-risk pregnant women at the seven (out of 22) operational UNRWA health centers,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

According to the agency’s Situation Report #56, on December 21, “a total of 221 post-natal and high-risk pregnancy cases were attended to at health centers.”

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The number of dead bodies exceeds the capabilities of ambulances. All children mentioned in this page were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday night: Sella AlYazji, 11 years old (who wrote the diary…

The agency quoted a young mother, aged 26, in its report as saying: “I didn’t feel the joy of my baby’s arrival; instead, I feel pity for him and the conditions he was born into.” The mother was “currently displaced in Nuseirat Preparatory Girls School shelter”, the agency said.



As per the report, UNRWA continues to provide health care to internally displaced persons at shelters through 97 medical teams. Each team is composed of between one to two doctors and a nurse.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,674 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,536 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)