Refuting Three Major Israeli Lies in Its War on Palestinians – VIDEOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli propaganda, or hasbara, serves an important function, often a violent one. Here are a few Palestinian responses ..

The effectiveness of Israeli propaganda is not a result of its power, truth, or even savviness, but the near complete absence of voices that are refuting what Israel says and what mainstream media repeat.

For example, Israel claims that Palestinians are beheading babies, creating a massive shock that is being used to dehumanize Palestinians and their resistance.

This is functional. Following this, Israel intensified its genocidal war against Gaza, killing babies along with their mothers and fathers.

The main difference between Palestinians killing Israeli babies and Israelis killing Palestinian babies, is that the latter is well documented while the former is just a claim and most likely a lie.

Palestinian activists, intellectuals and journalists are fighting back, however, refuting Israeli propaganda, better yet, explaining why this propaganda is functional in the Israeli war narrative.

Here is a just-released video by the Resistance News Network.

And here, is a brief explanation offered by Palestinian intellectual, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, on why Israel needs this propaganda now more than ever before.

