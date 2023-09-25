Hamas Condemns Israel’s Detention of Palestinian Students from Birzeit University

Hamas called for Palestinians to increase their support for resistance against the occupation, highlighting that all universities and other national institutions “must take up their responsibility in the protection of Palestinian students.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupation forces’ detention of Palestinian college students from Birzeit University, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

“The Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and detention of the student body president and members of student council reiterates the vital role of the student blocs in resisting the occupation,” the movement said in a statement.

Hundreds of #Palestinian students protest the Israeli forces' detention of seven fellow students at Birzeit University in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/CI7bdjTQKG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 25, 2023

The statement also stressed the “unwavering commitment of Palestinian students to fending off the Israeli colonial occupation and terrorist settlers’ attacks.”

Hamas called for Palestinians to increase their support for resistance against the occupation, highlighting that all universities and other national institutions “must take up their responsibility in the protection of Palestinian students.”

The statement added that all Palestinian students must be immediately released from Israeli and Palestinian Authority prisons.

(MEMO, PC)