Hamas Condemns Israel’s Detention of Palestinian Students from Birzeit University

September 25, 2023 News, Slider, Videos
A sit-in in front of Birzeit University. (File Photo: via Twitter)

Hamas called for Palestinians to increase their support for resistance against the occupation, highlighting that all universities and other national institutions “must take up their responsibility in the protection of Palestinian students.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupation forces’ detention of Palestinian college students from Birzeit University, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

“The Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and detention of the student body president and members of student council reiterates the vital role of the student blocs in resisting the occupation,” the movement said in a statement.

The statement also stressed the “unwavering commitment of Palestinian students to fending off the Israeli colonial occupation and terrorist settlers’ attacks.”

Hamas called for Palestinians to increase their support for resistance against the occupation, highlighting that all universities and other national institutions “must take up their responsibility in the protection of Palestinian students.”

The statement added that all Palestinian students must be immediately released from Israeli and Palestinian Authority prisons.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*