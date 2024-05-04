Most Complex Operation – Palestinians Killed as Israeli Forces Raid Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATE: The death toll of the Israeli military raid has risen to six Palestinians. According to Al-Jazeera, the body of a decapitated Palestinian was recovered inside the house that the occupation besieged and destroyed in Deir Al-Ghusoun in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

At least two Palestinians have been killed after Israeli military occupation besieged a house in the town of Deir al-Ghosoun in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

The raid began around midnight on Friday and involved a large number of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers.

In images shared live on the Al-Jazeera Arabic channel on Saturday, gunfire could be heard as invading Israeli special forces surrounded a house in which resistance fighters were reportedly trapped. At the same time, a bulldozer could be seen demolishing the house that had been besieged for hours.

Israeli forces had earlier attacked the house with about 30 missiles, according to the channel’s correspondent.

The correspondent also said Israeli forces prevented ambulances from approaching the house where the fighters were killed.

Video footage shared widely on social media showed Israeli soldiers removing a body from the demolished home and placing it in a military vehicle.

More footage showed Israeli forces firing at two Palestinians who were seen emerging from the rubble of the destroyed house.

The Israeli army also deployed snipers in the area that targeted anyone approaching the site of the military operation. Several homes were also raided in the town.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition at journalists in the area.

#عاجل| تغطية صحفية: "جيش الاحـ..تلال يواصل هدم المنزل الذي حاصره في بلدة دير الغصون شمال طولكرم". pic.twitter.com/ZJjJffreca — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) May 4, 2024

Al-Qassam Operation

A source from the Al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm reportedly told Al-Jazeera that the resistance fighters who were engaged in clashes with the soldiers in the besieged house were members of Al-Qassam.

According to the official Resistance News Network (RNN), the fighters had carried out an operation at the Beit Lid junction near Tulkarm in November last year in which two Israeli occupation soldiers were killed.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack, and days later published footage of the operation.

The Deir al-Ghosoun operation is described as one of the most complex operations in the West Bank since the Palestinian Resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, with the occupation army facing fierce resistance for many hours.

Several Raids

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian youth was seriously wounded when Israeli forces stormed the Anabta village in Tulkarm, according to the Al Mayadeen news agency. The youth was shot in the head with live ammunition.

In Nablus, a Palestinian child was also injured by Israeli forces when they stormed Qusra village.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces stormed the city of Halhul, north of Hebron (Al Khalil) in the West Bank, and fired stun grenades and tear gas, amid fierce confrontations with the resistance, reported Al Mayadeen.

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Dura, south of Hebron, and fired stun grenades and tear gas.

Israeli forces patrolled parts of the city before withdrawing toward the military tower in the Khursa neighborhood, south of the city.

Israeli forces also stormed the areas of Qizoun, Shaaba Junction, and Wad al-Hariya, in addition to the town of Sa’ir north of Hebron, firing stun grenades and tear gas at the locals confronting their incursion in the village of al-Raihiya, south of Hebron, reported Al Mayadeen.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)