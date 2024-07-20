‘Joint Operations’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 287

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

If the 287th day of the resistance to the Israeli war on Gaza can be described in a single phrase, it would be, “joint operations”.

It seems that joint operations have become a new tactic that allows Palestinian groups to merge their military capabilities in various parts of Gaza, thus allowing the resistance to continue.

In today’s joint operations, Al-Qassam Brigades cooperated with the socialist Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades.

Al-Qassam also worked with Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad in two separate operations in the Rafah area.

Joint operations also seem to be the modus operandi between other Arab resistance groups throughout the region, for example Yemen’s Ansarallah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

"The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, in cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, shell the command and control site in the Netzarim axis southwest of Gaza City with 80 mm mortar shells. "Al-Qassam Brigades target the enemy forces positioned on the Netzarim axis with a number of 114mm Rajoom rockets.

Qassam sniper: I keep looking for Yair [Netanyahu] to put a bullet in his head. But Netanyahu won’t send his son to fight, just these morons. (He then shoots an Israeli soldier). Yair Netanyahu has spent the war in the US, usually in Miami although he was recently in Yosemite. pic.twitter.com/aJD8j92Ht8 — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) July 10, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“In a joint operation, the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades were able to target a zionist military vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Shaboura Camp in the city of Rafah.

“We bombed, in cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, the Re’im military site with several rockets.

“We bombed a position of zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the supply line of the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the locations and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Friday, 19-7-2024, as follows: “1. Targeting the Abirim settlement for the first time with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on civilians in the towns of Safad al-Battikh, Majdal Selem, and Shaqra. “2. At 09:30, targeting the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a heavy Wabel missile made by the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, leading to a direct hit on the site, destroying part of it, and causing a fire. “3. Targeting the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Ramim barracks with a Burkan missile, hitting it directly and causing a fire in the area. “4. At 12:00, targeting the Metulla site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “5. At 12:13, targeting the enemy artillery positions in Khirbet Ma’ar and the deployment of their soldiers around it with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets, achieving direct hits. “6. Targeting the Neve Ziv settlement for the first time with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on civilians yesterday in the towns of Safad al-Battikh, Majdal Selem, and Shaqra. “7. Targeting the Manot settlement for the first time with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on civilians yesterday in the towns of Safad al-Battikh, Majdal Selem, and Shaqra. The resistance vows to its people that any attack on civilians will be met with responses targeting new settlements.

Hezbollah attacked for the first time 3 new settlements: Abirim, Neve Ziv, and Manot; with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on civilians in South Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/6o2UyCdclf — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) July 19, 2024

“8. Targeting buildings used by the enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, especially the attacks on the towns of Houla and Blida. “9. At 16:10, targeting the Al-Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “10. Targeting a technical system in the Al-Abad site with an attack drone, hitting it accurately and destroying it. “11. At 17:23, targeting the Ruwaisat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “12. At 17:54, targeting the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills of with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “13. Targeting the Israeli enemy’s artillery emplacements north of the Ein Ya’akov settlement with field artillery. “14. At 18:50, targeting the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

Northern Israel right now: Over 70 Hezbollah rockets and drones were launched from Lebanon since the morning. pic.twitter.com/DFZPointTq — Rat Bastard (@RRespawned) July 19, 2024

“15. Targeting the Yiftah barracks with a Jihad missile, hitting it directly in response to the enemy’s attack on the town of Safad al-Batikh. “16. Launching an aerial attack with an attack drone on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers accurately in response to the enemy’s attack on the town of Safad al-Battikh.”

