‘My Life is Sad’ – Palestine Chronicle Children’s Press Conference in Gaza

By Abdallah Aljamal – Gaza

The Palestine Chronicle held a press conference for Palestinian children at a UN school, which, since the start of the war, has turned into a refugee shelter.

The children chose their representatives at the conference, who conveyed to us what they are going through since the start of the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza.

“My life is now very sad,” said one of the children, before relaying how he has lost half of his family in successive Israeli bombardments, and that now he has very few friends and he is unable to do what he loves best, going to school.

Please spread the message of these children as much as possible so that their voice may reach the world.

(The Palestine Chronicle)