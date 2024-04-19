By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of the Tulkarm Brigade Resistance group, Mohammed Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, was killed by Israeli occupation forces.

At least five Palestinians have been shot and killed, including the leader of the Tulkarm Brigade Resistance group, by Israeli forces during a raid on the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank that lasted for more 24 hours.

Mohammed Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday, survived an assassination attempt a few weeks ago by Palestinian Authority forces, according to the official Resistance News Network (RNN).

Four Israeli soldiers were injured in the clashes, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli forces, with two bulldozers, including a D9, raided the camp in the early hours of Thursday into late Friday.

Several Palestinians were injured during the raid.

Footage widely circulated online showed military vehicles being met with explosive devices in the camp while Israeli bulldozers destroyed roads.

Bodies Held

According to Quds News Network (QNN), at least five Palestinians were killed in the camp.

Citing sources within the camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a special Israeli military unit raided a home in the Al-Ayadeh neighborhood in the camp, where they assassinated four young men who were taking refuge inside.

WAFA said that Israeli forces are holding the bodies, and preventing ambulances from reaching them.

Earlier on Friday, Salim Faisal Ghanem, 30, was killed by Israeli troops in the camp. He is the brother of Amer and Ahmed Ghanem, who were killed by the Israeli army in a raid on the camp in October 2023, WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that a 16-year-old, Qais Fathi Nasrallah, was shot and killed by Israeli forces during the military offensive.

WAFA’s correspondent said Nasrallah was shot in the head by live ammunition on the street leading to the Sheweikeh neighbourhood, north of the camp.

Ambulances Stopped

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said ambulances were prevented from reaching the dead and wounded. One of its paramedics was hit by live ammunition from Israeli forces who targeted him while he was on duty in the camp.

“The occupation forces still prevent the ambulance from reaching him to transfer him to the hospital,” the PRCS said on X.

In a video shared on the RNN channel, a paramedic said Israeli forces stopped ambulances and forced the paramedics out, before searching them. They were not allowed to continue into the camp.

WAFA reported that Israeli bulldozers destroyed main streets, alleyways, water and wastewater networks on their way to and inside the camp, as well as tore down walls, stores and houses in the camp.

Israeli forces also sealed off the entrances to the camp with mounds of earth and targeted electricity poles and wires along the main Nablus Street adjacent to the camp, causing power outages in parts of the area.

Scores of Israeli soldiers raided several homes in the town and interrogated the residents.

At least six Palestinians were arrested, according to WAFA.

Soldiers also fired at several journalists who were covering the raid, the report said.

Nablus

Three civilians, including two youths, sustained injuries on Friday during confrontations with the Israeli forces in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, WAFA reported.

A 16-year-old child was shot in the thigh, a 15-year-old child was shot in the foot, and a 21-year-old was shot in the hand, according to the report.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Beita, sparking confrontations during which the soldiers fired live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades, resulting in injuries, the report added.

Bethlehem

Three Palestinians from the town of Beit Sahour, east of Bethlehem, suffered fractures and bruises on Friday following an assault by Israeli forces at a military checkpoint, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces stopped a vehicle at the checkpoint and then physically attacked the passengers, resulting in one person sustaining a fracture in his hand, another with a fracture in his leg, and a third with bruises and wounds on his body.

The three were subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal attack on the Gaza Strip, since October 7.

(PC, WAFA)