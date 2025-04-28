Netanyahu Accuses Shin Bet Chief of ‘Greatest’ Intelligence Failure over Oct 7

On March 20, the government unanimously approved Bar’s dismissal, which was set to take effect on April 10, but the Supreme Court froze the decision on March 21 pending review of opposition petitions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly accused Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Sunday of an intelligence failure over the October 7, 2023, resistance operation.

Citing the Israeli KAN broadcaster, the Anadolu news agency reported that in a 13-page affidavit to the Supreme Court, Netanyahu said: “Ronen Bar’s claim that he warned of an impending war and alerted all systems is false. Bar’s handling of the (October 2023) events constitutes the greatest intelligence failure in Israel’s history.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar of an intelligence failure over the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, public broadcaster KAN reported https://t.co/sOBEM8Gd7P pic.twitter.com/MQ0h06BuUy — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 28, 2025

The premier was responding to testimony Bar submitted last week regarding the government’s decision to dismiss him.

Israeli officials have described the Hamas attack as Israel’s “biggest intelligence and military failure,” severely damaging Israel’s global image and that of its military, the report noted.

Netanyahu said that “in 2023, Bar pushed to improve Gaza’s economic conditions and avoid targeted assassinations to maintain calm.”

‘Total Lies’

The prime minister also denied allegations “as total lies” that he had asked Bar to target leaders of the anti-government protest movement or demanded personal loyalty from him in the event of a constitutional crisis.

Earlier, Bar submitted his testimony to the Supreme Court, Israel’s highest judicial body, in response to the government’s dismissal decision.

In his filing, Bar said Netanyahu had requested personal loyalty in case of a constitutional crisis and asked him to use Shin Bet to collect intelligence on anti-government protesters and activists.

On March 20, the government unanimously approved Bar’s dismissal, which was set to take effect on April 10, but the Supreme Court froze the decision on March 21 pending review of opposition petitions, the Anadolu report noted.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Eight Palestinians were killed following an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/El4UGovS50 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)