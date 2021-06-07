Israeli Forces Detain 17 Palestinians, Including Two Injured Teenagers, in West Bank

Israeli forces Monday overnight detained 17 Palestinians, including two injured teens, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local and security sources said that Israeli forces re-arrested two former prisoners; one from the al-Tireh neighborhood of Ramallah and the other from Birzeit town, north of the city.

In Bethlehem district, the sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in al-Khader town, south of the city, resulting in the detention of two teens.

The teens, aged 16 and 17, sustained wounds from Israeli military gunfire several months ago. One of them was wounded in the foot and the other in the abdomen.

Israeli soldiers also barged their way into the neighboring town of Beit Fajjar, where they stormed and thoroughly searched several houses.

Similar raids were reported in Harmala, Jannatah, and Hindaza villages, east and southeast of the city. No detentions were reported there though.

In the meantime, Israeli troops detained three Palestinians, including an academic assistant who works at Al-Quds Open University and his son.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)