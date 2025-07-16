Netanyahu Appears in Corruption Trial – US Ambassador Present

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mike Huckabee reportedly said it was “extraordinary” that the Israeli prime minister “in on trial during wartime and during negotiations over hostages.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday to continue his testimony in his corruption trial, with the US ambassador to Israel attending the session.

“It will be interesting to witness this. President Trump has made his position clear; this is personal for him. He considers Netanyahu a friend,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee reportedly said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, appeared at the court in Tel Aviv this morning to show support for Netanyahu, who is facing trial over multiple corruption charges.

Huckabee added, “I would say it’s extraordinary that the Prime Minister is on trial during wartime and during negotiations over hostages.”

In a trial that began on May 24, 2020, Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

The US news website, Axios, described Huckabee’s presence at the hearing as “significantly unusual” and an “unprecedented move by a U.S. ambassador to Israel.”

‘Way to Express Support’

The report stated that the move “was a way for Huckabee and the Trump administration to express support for Israel’s prime minister and to signal what seems to be distrust in the nation’s judicial system.”

He reportedly told journalists at the court that “Me being here has nothing to do with the judges, but with the fact that this whole trial is wrong.”

"I stopped by the trial of @IsraeliPM in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion @realDonaldTrump is right…again," Huckabee wrote on X.

“I stopped by the trial of @IsraeliPM in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion @realDonaldTrump is right…again,” Huckabee wrote on X.

The hearing briefly paused when Netanyahu’s military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, arrived at the courtroom, prompting the premier to request his presence, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported, according to Anadolu.

Three Separate Cases

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to charges in the cases designated 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies.

Case 1000 involves Netanyahu and his family receiving expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors.

Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, to gain positive media coverage.

Case 4000, considered the most serious, involves providing facilitation to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the news site Walla and a telecommunications company, Bezeq, in return for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 137,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

At least 37 Palestinians, including 20 individuals seeking aid, were killed and several others wounded in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces on various areas of the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)