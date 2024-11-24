Death Toll Reaches 3,670 – Israel’s War on Lebanon Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

15,413 Lebanese have been injured by Israeli airstrikes since October last year, according to the Health Ministry.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Saturday that at least 25 people were killed on Friday and 58 were injured in Israeli airstrikes bringing the total death toll to 3,670 and 15,413 since October last year.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the updated number of people killed in the Israeli raid that shook the heart of Beirut in Basta al-Fawqa at dawn on Friday claimed the lives of 20 persons and injured 66 others.

The statement added that rescue operations are underway to remove the rubble and look for missing persons, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Member of Parliament of the ‘Loyalty to the Resistance’ parliamentary bloc, Amin Sherri, denied Israeli allegations that the raid on Basta had targeted a Hezbollah leader, stressing that there was no party figure in the two targeted buildings in the vicinity, according to a statement carried by NNA.

Moreover, the Israeli warplanes targeted Saturday evening the Saint Therese – Hadath area in Beirut, with no reports of casualties.

#BREAKING | #AlMayadeen's correspondent: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a Lebanese army checkpoint on the Tyre-Naqoura road, resulting in injuries, as per initial information pic.twitter.com/1w5jsUYC3W — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 24, 2024

The raids in Beirut went in hand with other Israeli strikes across Lebanon.

In the southern city of Tyre, the Israeli army conducted a third raid on the Hosh Tyre region, while in Nabatieh, the Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of the town of Arnoun.

Also in the south, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle on the Kfarreman road with a guided missile.

This coincided with artillery shelling that targeted the area between Kfarreman and Haboush, in the Nabatieh governorate.

In Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, Israeli warplanes targeted a vacant house in the town of Al-Hafeer al-Tahta, with no reported casualties, NNA said.

Furthermore, the town of Shmastar was the subject of three raids with the third airstrike targeting a three-storey building in the Dahr al-Sawan area, which claimed the lives of seven people.

According to the national news agency rescue operations is ongoing looking for victims under the rubble.

The Israeli army destroys a mosque in the town of Tyre Harfa, southern Lebanon. Via © Tamer.adh pic.twitter.com/jWF8nnSzyP — Robert Martin 🇵🇸 (@Robert_Martin72) November 24, 2024

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

#AlMayadeen's correspondent reported that 12 injured individuals were transported by the Lebanese Red Cross following an Israeli occupation airstrike that targeted al-Hara al-Fawqa in the town of Mashghara, Bekaa. For the past two months, the Lebanese #Bekaa has been enduring… pic.twitter.com/TJvKWZwdH9 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 24, 2024

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters had reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

(PC, NNA)