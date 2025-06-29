Netanyahu Chairs Security Meeting as Trump Urges Gaza Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Resistance operations continue across Gaza while Israeli leaders dispute the war’s endgame and Trump calls for captive return and a truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a high-level security meeting on Sunday at the Southern Command headquarters on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump publicly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli captives.

The meeting comes amid growing signs from Israeli military sources that the war has reached its peak.

The session was attended by several members of the Israeli security cabinet and senior military officials, with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi expected to provide updates on operational progress.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the military now claims to have seized control over roughly 75% of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu framed the moment as a strategic turning point, claiming that “the victory over Iran has opened several opportunities for Israel, including the recovery of the hostages from Gaza.”

However, despite claims of progress, government officials denied reports that the army had completed the so-called “Gideon’s Charriots” plan, emphasizing that Hamas remains intact and Israel’s declared war objectives remain unmet.

According to Al Jazeera, the meeting was not conclusive and discussions will restart on Monday, as Israel Hayom cited Israeli officials saying that ending the war is not on the table.

Resistance Operations

On the ground, Palestinian resistance groups continue to confront Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Yunis and the north.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – and the Al-Quds Brigades – affiliated with Islamic Jihad – reported a series of coordinated military operations.

In Khan Yunis, Al-Qassam fighters targeted the turret of an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 missile in the town of Bani Suhaila, setting it ablaze. They also shelled gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the Ma’an area and joined Al-Quds Brigades in striking additional targets in the European Hospital and Qizan al-Najjar areas using mortar shells.

Al-Quds Brigades separately reported destroying an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-planted barrel bomb in Abasan al-Kabira and launched mortar attacks on Israeli troops north of Khan Yunis.

The Brigades also released new footage showing fighters targeting Israeli forces and vehicles along the Netzarim axis—an area that effectively separates northern Gaza from the center and south.

Security Incident in Khan Yunis

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that a soldier from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion was killed during an operation in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. According to Israeli Army Radio, an explosive device detonated just before the unit entered a building.

Separately, Israeli media reported a “serious security incident” in Khan Yunis, accompanied by intense gunfire. A publication ban was imposed on the details, citing military censorship.

Since the beginning of Israel’s ground assault on October 27, 2023, resistance groups have sustained military activity across multiple fronts, inflicting significant casualties on Israeli forces, damaging or destroying hundreds of military vehicles, and firing a mix of medium- and long-range rockets toward cities and settlements.

Trump Weighs In

In parallel with these developments, President Trump renewed his push for a ceasefire deal via his Truth Social platform, writing, “Make the deal in Gaza. Get the hostages back.”

Netanyahu responded positively, saying that his coordination with Trump would help “make the Middle East great again.” Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is scheduled to travel to Washington this week to hold further ceasefire talks.

Trump also told reporters on Friday that he believed a deal could be reached within a week, raising expectations of progress. However, Israeli officials quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth expressed surprise at Trump’s optimism, noting that there had been no apparent shifts in the positions of either Hamas or Netanyahu.

