Netanyahu Fires His Defense Minister, Worsening Israel’s Political Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on Sunday, just one day after Gallant broke ranks by calling on the government to halt a very controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Netanyahu’s decision will likely exacerbate an already very tense situation in Israel, where hundreds of thousands of Israelis have protested against Netanyahu and his right-wing government for months.

The latest development took place shortly before the government was set to ratify legislation that would strengthen Netanyahu’s control over judicial appointments.

“Gallant on Saturday became the most senior member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party to say he would not support the judicial overhaul, saying protests that have included growing numbers of military reservists were also affecting regular forces and undermining national security,” Reuters reported.

In a televised speech, Gallant told Israelis that “At this time, for the sake of our country, I am willing to take any risk and pay any price.”

The price followed a day later. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided this evening to dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Gallant,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Shortly after Netanyahu’s decision, Gallant tweeted, “The state of Israel’s security has always been and will always be my life’s mission.”

Israeli officials have been warning that what is taking place in Israel is unprecedented and threatens the country’s unity and security.

(The Palestine Chronicle)