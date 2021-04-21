Netanyahu Mulls Direct Vote for Israeli PM to Solve 2-Year Deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a direct vote for the post of prime minister to end two years of political deadlock in the country, Israeli media reported on Monday.

“There is a solution to the political stalemate, and the vast majority of the public supports it,” Netanyahu told members of parliament from his Likud party.

Lashing Bennett’s ‘absurd’ ambition, Netanyahu urges direct vote for PM https://t.co/8FJMODDvMX — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) April 19, 2021

A direct vote for prime minister would avoid “assembling absurd governments” and would allow Israeli citizens to choose a leader in “snap elections, without dissolving parliament”, he explained.

Netanyahu, head of the largest party in the Israeli parliament, has until May 4 to form a coalition government.

Smaller parties hope that he will not succeed in order that they may be given a chance to come together and form an alternative one.

Netanyahu admits Ra’am-backed government not an option, urges direct vote for PM https://t.co/WGIRoovvI6 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) April 20, 2021

The successful bid would need 61 seats in the Knesset to pass.

Israel has held four elections in two years, none have brought about a clear winner for government, and coalitions formed have collapsed during this period.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)