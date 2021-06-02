Anti-Netanyahu Politicians Reach Agreement to Form Israel’s New Government

Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Naftali Bennett, a far-right politician, who in 2013 bragged about killing “lots of Arabs in my life”, and having “no problem with that” is likely to serve as Israel’s next prime minister.

This became clear late Wednesday, when the head of Yamina party reached an agreement with Yair Lapid, a former TV host and the leader of New Hope, to form Israel’s next government. If all goes according to plan, long-time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be unseated from his position.

The coalition will include Bennett’s Yamina, Blue and White, Meretz, Labor, Yisrael Beitenu and Yair’s New Hope. For the first time in Israel’s history, the government will also be including an Arab party, the United Arab List.

“The fragile new government, which would command a razor-thin majority in parliament, was only expected to be sworn in about 10-12 days from now, leaving slight room for Netanyahu’s camp to try and abort it by turning lawmakers over to their side and vote against it.” Reuters reported.

Netanyahu, desperate to hold onto his position to avoid serving a prison sentence as a result of an ongoing corruption trial is likely to continue his effort to impede the formation of the new government.

Israelis have voted in four different general elections in two years, and a fifth election remained a serious possibility until today.

“This government will work for all Israel’s citizens, those who voted for it and those who did not. It will respect its opponents and do all it can to unites and connect all parts of Israeli society,” Lapid said on Twitter.

“A source involved in the coalition talks said the proposed new government would try to retain consensus by avoiding hot-button ideological issues such as whether to annex or cede occupied West Bank territory that Palestinians want for a state,” Reuters also reported.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

