Netanyahu under Fire as Israel Debates Priorities after US-Hamas Deal

Netanyahu face renewed public pressure to prioritize a comprehensive deal for captives following the US-Hamas deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing criticism at home following the announcement of a deal to secure the release of American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander.

While one of Netanyahu’s allies defended the agreement and reiterated that the war on Gaza will continue, others questioned the government’s priorities and commitment.

Citing Israeli media, Al-Jazeera reported that the families of Israeli prisoners welcomed Alexander’s expected release, saying it showed the resolve of a leader—referring to US President Donald Trump—who prioritizes the safety of his citizens.

They emphasized that war would not bring the captives home and urged the Netanyahu government to “take the right historic step and end the nightmare we are living through.”

Calling this moment a test of the government’s “commitment to its people,” the families reportedly demanded it use the next 24 hours to achieve a breakthrough toward a comprehensive agreement.

For its part, Israel’s Army Radio cited the brother of another prisoner, Engrest, who criticized the government’s actions, saying, “Israel has decided that soldiers with foreign citizenship are more valuable than its own wounded soldiers.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the Alexander deal “a severe political failure” by the current leadership. Still, he urged that it be used as a starting point for a broader agreement to secure the release of all hostages.

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot echoed concerns, saying the case highlighted Israel’s “weakness.”

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, head of the Israeli Democratic Party, accused Netanyahu of abandoning Israeli citizens and leaving them reliant on foreign powers. “It’s shocking that an Israeli soldier had to depend on an American president for his release,” he said, according to Israeli media.

Golan also pushed for a full prisoner release and sharply criticized the far-right’s calls to annex Gaza and rebuild the former Gush Katif settlements, calling such ideas “absolute madness.”

He argued that seeking out every last weapon in Gaza is unrealistic and that Israel should instead establish a buffer zone and continue targeted operations.

In contrast, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter downplayed the deal’s significance, stating that Alexander’s release came at the request of the United States and was not part of any broader agreement.

Speaking to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Dichter insisted: “We are not the 51st star on the American flag, and the goals of the war remain unchanged.”

(PC, AJA)