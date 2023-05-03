Palestinian Resistance, Israeli Authorities Agree on Ceasefire

Israeli warplanes target various sites in besieged Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

After a daylong exchange of fire triggered by the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison on Tuesday, the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli occupation authorities agreed on a ceasefire that started at dawn Wednesday, Palestinian sources and news agencies reported.

Adnan died after 87 days of his hunger strike in protest at his illegal detention.

The “reciprocal and simultaneous” ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 am local time, according to Reuters news agency, after mediation by Egyptian, Qatari, and UN officials.

According to Hamas, its leader Ismail Haniyeh engaged in talks with foreign officials in order to end Israeli “aggression on Gaza.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem praised the performance of the Palestinian armed groups who coordinated a joint response to Adnan’s death.

