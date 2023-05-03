Palestinian Resistance, Israeli Authorities Agree on Ceasefire

After a daylong exchange of fire triggered by the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison on Tuesday, the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli occupation authorities agreed on a ceasefire that started at dawn Wednesday, Palestinian sources and news agencies reported.

Adnan died after 87 days of his hunger strike in protest at his illegal detention.

Israeli forces attacked the following areas in #Gaza ▪️ Al Zaytoun neighborhood. ▪️ Sites in western Gaza. ▪️ Sites in northern Gaza. ▪️ Sites in eastern Gaza. ▪️ Badr site. ▪️ Sudani area in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kjR6kqT6yZ pic.twitter.com/lGo3ZT9Kke — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2023

The “reciprocal and simultaneous” ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 am local time, according to Reuters news agency, after mediation by Egyptian, Qatari, and UN officials.

According to Hamas, its leader Ismail Haniyeh engaged in talks with foreign officials in order to end Israeli “aggression on Gaza.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem praised the performance of the Palestinian armed groups who coordinated a joint response to Adnan’s death.

(MEMO, PC)