Israel Orders Temporary Ceasefire as Hamas Moves to Release Alexander

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has agreed to release American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander, with a temporary ceasefire in place, as negotiations for a possible ceasefire continue amid ongoing military operations in Gaza.

New details have emerged regarding the release of American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the current days as “decisive” in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas- announced on Telegram that the movement would release Alexander on Monday, without offering further details. Hamas confirmed that the release followed recent discussions with the US administration.

Israeli radio reported that Alexander’s release would occur in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, and noted preparations, including a military helicopter landing in Re’im, near Gaza.

According to the US-based news website Axios, a senior Israeli official revealed that a safe passage for Alexander’s exit would be arranged and that Israel would implement a temporary ceasefire in specific areas of Gaza to facilitate the release.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that arrangements to receive Alexander were complete, with the Red Cross coordinating the transfer. For its part, Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that the Israeli military was instructed to halt operations in Gaza starting at noon to ensure a safe handover.

AFP quoted a Hamas source stating that Israel began halting reconnaissance flights, drone activity, and combat operations at 9:30 a.m. Jerusalem time, as part of the efforts to ensure Alexander’s safe transfer.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel, and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler confirmed he was traveling with Alexander’s mother to receive him after his release. Boehler had previously praised Hamas’ decision and called for the release of four other American citizens held in Gaza.

Axios reported that Hamas will not receive any compensation in return for Alexander’s release. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated that Israel is not committed to any ceasefire or prisoner release agreement with Hamas, only to ensure a safe passage for Alexander. It also confirmed that negotiations for the release of additional prisoners would continue amid preparations for intensified military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office claimed that Alexander’s release without compensation is a result of an intensive policy, supported by US President Donald Trump and military pressure. Netanyahu also stated that Israel is facing critical days, with Hamas holding a deal that could lead to the release of additional prisoners.

A source told Haaretz that Israel demands the release of half of the prisoners, both dead and alive, before agreeing to negotiations for ending the war. The Times of Israel reported that Hamas had received assurances from a mediator that Alexander’s release could influence President Trump to pressure Netanyahu into agreeing to a deal.

The release of Alexander, believed to be the last remaining American prisoner in Gaza, comes ahead of Trump’s Middle East visit on Tuesday. Trump expressed gratitude for the agreement, calling it a “gesture of good will,” and hoped it would be the first step toward ending the conflict.

In a joint statement, Egypt and Qatar praised Hamas’ decision to release Alexander as an encouraging step toward resuming negotiations for a ceasefire, prisoner releases, and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to mediating the situation in coordination with the United States to alleviate civilian suffering and create the conditions for a comprehensive ceasefire.

Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier born in New Jersey, is among 38 prisoners released under a ceasefire agreement that began on January 19 but collapsed in March when Israel resumed its military offensive.

Israeli officials have stated that the war will continue until the remaining 59 prisoners are freed and Gaza is demilitarized. Hamas, however, maintains that further prisoner releases will only occur as part of an agreement to end the war, which has claimed over 52,000 lives.

(PC, AJA)