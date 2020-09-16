Netanyahu’s Son Fundraises for Convincted Murderer of Palestinian Dawabsheh Family

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has caused outrage after calling the conviction of a Jewish settler for the triple murder of a Palestinian family a “disgrace” and sharing a crowdfunding page for his legal support on Monday.

The 29-year-old’s tweets, in defense of Amiram Ben Uliel who was found guilty of the murders, which included a baby, were labeled as “surreal” by critics.

#BREAKING: From Washington, where he is part of Israel's official delegation, Yair Netanyahu promotes a fundraiser on behalf of Dawabsheh family murderer Amiram Ben Oliel, who was sentenced to 3 life sentences today.

Nauseating, even for Yair. pic.twitter.com/FZCOMTFODJ — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 14, 2020

The plea for funds was posted as he accompanied his father to Washington for the signing of a normalisation deal with the UAE.

Yair Netanyahu retweeted a link to a far-right legal aid group named Honenu, which supports, what they describe as “soldiers and civilians who find themselves in legal entanglements, due to defending themselves against Arab aggression, or due to their love for Israel.”

Honenu is fundraising in order to continue Ben Uliel’s legal battle.

In response to criticism for his tweet, Yair said that the conviction was disgraceful and lacked evidence, adding that Ben Uliel’s confessions were obtained by the Israeli security services through “physical torture in the most medieval fashion you can imagine”.

Ben Uliel was sentenced to three life terms following the killing of a Palestinian couple and their baby in an arson attack in 2015.

The Dawabsheh family’s home in the Palestinian village of Duma, near Nablus, was burned down on the night of July 30, 2015. The arson attack killed 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh. His mother, Riham, and father, Saad, later died of their wounds. Ali’s four-year-old brother Ahmad survived with burns on his body.

