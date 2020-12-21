Palestinian Group Hamas Slams UAE over Pro-Israel Statements

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting Israeli occupation in violation of Palestinians’ rights, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Statements made during visits by some Emirati officials to the [Israeli] occupation went over the line and reflect unlimited UAE support to the settlement and occupation,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Twitter.

Such statements also confirm “UAE involvement with the occupation against Palestinian rights and the interests of the peoples of the region,” he said.

During recent visits to Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a number of Emirati and Bahraini officials made statements showing support for Israeli policies.

This September Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)