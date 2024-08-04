New Airstrikes on Gaza Schools – 25 Killed, Majority of Casualties are Children

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school in the Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City, as well as a group of civilians in the Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of the city.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli warplanes struck Hassan Salama School in the Nasr neighborhood, killing 25 people and wounding several others. The injured were transported to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

WAFA added that Red Crescent ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of two Palestinians and several wounded individuals following an Israeli airstrike on a group of citizens near the Dawla intersection in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Al-Jazeera cited the Gaza Civil Defense as saying that 80% of the dead and wounded are children.

Israeli forces have committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, leading to the killings of at least 33 Palestinians and injuries to 118 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ministry also said in a statement emergency services continue to face difficulties in reaching many of the casualties and retrieving bodies trapped under rubble or scattered across roads in the war-torn enclave, as Israeli forces are obstructing the movement of ambulances and civil defense teams.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA)